All Apple iPhone 15 models to come with Dynamic Island

The Cupertino giant, Apple recently launched the new Apple iPhone 14 series with four different models where two standard models including the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus then a Pro model which included the iPhone 14 Pro and a iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched.

For this year’s iPhone we got to see a lot of new features being revealed and the list of new features also includes the new ‘Dynamic Island’ notch in the front.

However, this Dynamic Island feature was only introduced with Pro models and the standard models still settled with that older Notch design but with little bit of changes in the size.

Many users actual shared their disappointment with Apple only coming up with Dynamic Island feature for the expensive Pro models. However, to see this Dynamic Island’ feature in all the models, we might have to wait till the next year’s Iphone 15 series launch. Let’s make a deep dive into these new models. To know more about the upcoming iphones, do checkout our complete post:

All Apple iPhone 15 models with Dynamic Island feature

The leak comes out from a popular Apple Tipster and analyst Named Ross Young who reportedly said that all of the upcoming iphone 15 models also including the standard and pro models will be coming with this Dynamic Island feature.

Probably, we will get to see this feature to make its way to specific iPhone 15 models including the regular iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Although, there are other various tumors floating around which claims that this Pro models iPhone could be renamed to iPhone 15 Ultra in order to compete with their Android competitors including popular brands like Samsung and OnePlus. So, we can also say iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Ultra Max or maybe iPhone 15 Ultra Pro Max to get this Dynamic Island feature.

To know more, you can have a look at the tweet embedded down below:

@DSCCRoss any display news on the iPhone 15 range? Surely 120Hz cannot remain a Pro exclusive, and the pill must come to standard models if Apple wants wholesale developer adoption. — Gordon Kelly (@GordonKelly) September 18, 2022

With this leak, we can say that all the Dynamic Island capabilities including it featuring that unique way of showing notifications, playing music notification to make its way to regular iPhone 15 models.

Talking more about the features, just to differentiate between the regular and Pro models, we might only get to see Pro models having 120Hz display with the support for LTPO Pro Motion Technology as well as we will see the support for AOD which is always on display for Pro models only.

Also, the new 48MP camara sensor will be still reseved for Pro models so there is for sure some reason for the buyers to settle for a Pro model for coming year’s iPhone.