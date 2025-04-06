Sam Altman recently caused quite a stir on Indian social media after sharing an AI-generated image of himself as a cricket player wearing India’s bright blue jersey.

The OpenAI CEO posted the anime-style cricket avatar on X (formerly Twitter) last Thursday, immediately capturing the attention of users across India.

The image wasn’t Altman’s first experiment with AI-generated content—he had previously joined the viral Studio Ghibli trend—but it was specifically his choice to appear in India’s national cricket team colors that sparked widespread conversation.

Cricket holds immense cultural significance in India, often described as a religion rather than merely a sport in the country.

Altman’s India Cricket Avatar Sparks Speculation Amid AI Praise

Indian social media users quickly began analyzing Altman’s possible motives. “Sam trying hard to attract Indian customers,” suggested one user.

Another directly referenced OpenAI’s recent funding achievement: “Now awaiting your India announcement. How much are you allocating out of that $40bn to India?” This comment alluded to the record funding recently secured by Altman for OpenAI, which develops the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The timing of Altman’s cricket avatar proved particularly interesting. Just hours before sharing the image, he had posted on X praising India’s adoption of AI technology, describing it as “amazing to watch” and claiming it was “outpacing the world.”

This post gained significant traction in India, inspiring numerous media stories and generating substantial online discussion. One Reddit user even started a thread asking, “Can someone tell me what Sam Altman is talking about here in his tweet?”

Days earlier, Altman had also retweeted Studio Ghibli-style images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were shared by a government citizen engagement platform.

This pattern of India-focused content prompted one X user to openly ask: “Over the past few days, you’ve been praising India and Indian customers a lot. How did this sudden love for India come about? It feels like there’s some deep strategy going on behind the scenes.”

The skepticism surrounding Altman’s apparent interest in India stems partly from his evolving stance on the country’s AI capabilities. During a visit in 2023, he had appeared dismissive of small Indian startups’ potential to compete with OpenAI’s products.

From “Hopeless” to Collaboration – A Business Strategy?

When asked how a small team with limited funding of about $10 million could build substantial AI foundational models, Altman had described such attempts as “totally hopeless,” though he encouraged entrepreneurs to try anyway.

But on his visit back in February 2024, Altman’s message differed sharply. Explaining to the federal minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at a meeting, he expressed willingness to collaborate with India in building low-cost models of AI. He also referred to the way India had been OpenAI’s second-largest marketplace, where user growth tripled over the last year.

This public support follows after OpenAI was involved in a protracted legal battle with some of India’s biggest news media firms over claims of illegal use of content—a reality which has not gone unnoticed by the industry observers.

Analysts think that Altman’s seeming new romance with India is more likely to be driven by business considerations than emotions. India’s market for artificial intelligence is projected to expand to $8 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of more than 40% between 2020 and 2025, the International Trade Administration says.

Nikhil Pahwa, founder-editor of technology policy website MediaNama.com, explains that tech leaders’ “grand statements” about India typically relate to the country’s enormous user base.

“India is a very large client base for all global AI foundational models,” he notes. “With ChatGPT being challenged by the much cheaper DeepSeek AI, Altman is likely eager to acquire more Indian customers and keep Indian developers positively aligned towards building on top of OpenAI’s services.”

Altman isn’t the only AI leader showing interest in the Indian market. In January, Aravind Srinivas, founder of AI search engine Perplexity, announced his readiness to invest $1 million and commit five hours weekly to “make India great again in the context of AI.”

Technology writer Prasanto K. Roy believes the recent Studio Ghibli trend revealed India’s massive user base for ChatGPT and potentially other AI platforms. With competitor models like Gemini and Grok quickly gaining traction among Indian users, Altman may be strategically working to retain existing customers while attracting new ones.

The situation illustrates the growing importance of the Indian market in the global AI landscape. As competition intensifies among AI companies, leaders like Altman appear increasingly willing to engage with Indian audiences and acknowledge the country’s significance in their growth strategies.

As Pahwa succinctly concludes: “When it comes to these grand overtures towards India, there’s no real love; it’s just business.”