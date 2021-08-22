Best gaming laptop offers during Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days sale

Amazon India has started its ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale, during which shoppers can get exciting offers as well as deals on some of the best gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, and TVs from prominent brands such as Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL, and more. The Grand Gaming Days will start on August 22 and end on August 24.

Shoppers can also enjoy the benefits of no-cost EMI and exchange offers, as well as a price reduction on select models. If you’re shopping for a new gaming laptop, here are some of the best options:

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz as well as an IPS-level anti-glare coating on the panel. It sports an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Processor with the highest clock speed of 4.3 GHz with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB graphics card. The gaming machine incorporates 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and can support up to 24 GB of RAM. For storage, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop is priced at Rs. 84,990.00 after a 30 percent discount during the offer period.

The MSI GF75 Thin runs on a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB graphics card, which delivers excellent graphics performance at this price range. With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the 17.3-inch FHD IPS display provides the most vibrant colors. It comes with 8 GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM that can be expanded up to 64 GB and 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage. MSI GF75 Thin comes under the ultra-thin and lightweight gaming laptop category. The laptop is priced at Rs. 91,999.00 after Rs 19,991.00 discount during the offer period.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It offers a maximum brightness of 250 nits with anti-glare technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is equipped with a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 H-series processor with NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti 4GB graphics card which provides an impressive gaming experience. Talking about RAM the laptop has 8 GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded to 16 GB and hybrid storage with 1 TB HDD and 256 GB SSD. The laptop is priced at Rs. 68,489.00 after Rs. 50,369.00 discount during the offer period.

MSI Bravo 15 is a lightweight gaming laptop with Backlight Keyboard with a 15.6″ Full HD display and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen7-4800H processor with a maximum clock speed of 4.2 GHz alongside Radeon RX5500M graphics. Talking about RAM the laptop has 16 GB DDR4 3200Mhz RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD for storage. MSI Bravo 15 is available for Rs. 74,990 after 22 percent discount during the Grand Gaming Days sale.

The Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop from Acer is equipped with an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor. This gaming laptop is packed with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. The laptop is priced at Rs. 68,990.00 after Rs. 21,009.00 discount during the offer period.