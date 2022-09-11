Amazon Great India Festival Sale – Deals on Smartphones

Amazon India has finally announced the new Great India Festival Sale for 2022. The worldwide e-commerce giant is expected to host a lot of new offers and updates on a popular range of products.

If you are looking for different discounts specifically on smartphones then this time is going to be a great time for an upgrade. Let’s have a look at the complete set of offers and discounts you will find on Amazon on the 23rd of September. Do checkout:

Amazon Great India Festival Sale – Smartphone Discounts

Previously to the official sale, Amazon has already announced the Kickstarter deals where you will get to see an early glimpse of the products which will be sold at discounts. However, there are products like smartphones that will go on sale for a discount.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Let’s start with discounts on smartphones! Here the first smartphone which has got the spotlight is the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime. This smartphone is among the most sold budget-friendly smartphone which will be coming for trimmed-down pricing of Rs. 10,999 on Amazon. However, the smartphone has been priced at Rs. 11,901 on Flipkart. Here you will be getting 4GB of RAM which is coupled with 64GB of internal storage.

Talking more about the specification side, this smartphone is embedded with a 50MP camera sensor on the back side and an 8 Ultra wide sensor, and also a configuration of 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors too.

On the processor side, we will get to see this smartphone getting its power from a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset which can be clocked at 2.0GHz. This smartphone also gets the combination of a bigger battery of up to 6000 mAh with faster 18W wired charging and also you will get the support for 9W slow reverse wireless charging.

On the front there is a bigger 6.5inch screen coming with FHD+ resolution and also supports 90Hz faster refresh rate and 180Hz faster touch sampling rate too.

Realme Narzo 50

Also, if you are looking for a Realme phone then you can get the Realme Narzo 50 which will be coupled with the configuration of 4GB of RAM and also 64GB of internal storage is said to be sold for a discounted pricing of Rs.11,999 during the sale.

Talking about the specification side, this smartphone comes with a faster MediaTek Helio G96 chipset onboard which works upon a peak clock speed of 2.05Ghz.

On the front, you will get to see a bigger 6.6-inch with the support for FHD+ resolution and 120Hz faster refresh rate, and also it supports a faster 180Hz adaptive refresh rate.

On the battery side, you will get to see a 5000mAh battery with the support for 33W watts faster-wired charging. On the camera side, there is a 50W camera on the backside.