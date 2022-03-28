Amazon Mega Music Fest sale starts today, get 60% off on boAt, Noise Headphones

The Amazon Mega Music Fest is starting today with a whole range of products from headphones, to speakers and even guitar being sold at cut prices!

The fest is sponsored and hosted by Blaupunkt and offers deals on products from various companies like Sony, Bose, Blaupunkt, Yamaha, Boat, and so much more! The sale will go on till the 29th of March, tomorrow. As if these deals aren’t enough, Amazon is also offering an extra 10% off on purchases over Rs. 5000 done through OneCard credit cards.

Here are the best offers!

Headphones:

Sony WH-1000 XM4

This pair of headphones combines the pinnacle of sound engineering, and the best active noise cancellation technology to give you arguably the best headphones that is currently available in the market. A pair of headphones with the best sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, gestures to pic up calls, change the volume and song, and one that looks good. What more do you need?

Bose Quiet Comfort 700

Bose has always been known for its top-quality headphones, but Indians have always been apprehensive in buying its products due to its price. Well, with discounted prices, it looks like we finally have the chance! Industry grade sound quality, comfort and noise cancellation are its top features. It also has Alexa built in so you can give voice commands on the go!

Noise Buds vs103

An affordable and reliable pair of buds that snuggly fits in your ear are the real talking points for these buds. With a total battery life on 18.5 hours, this is definitely one of the buds, people with a budget should consider

SPEAKERS

Blaupunkt SBA20

Blaupunkt has consistently been renowned for the speakers and this one is one of the best in the market right now. Clear sounds, affordable, easily portable. This is a great addition to your Television to make your movies and shows come to life! What more do you really need?

Mini Octave 3

A speaker known for its durability and battery life; this is a popular product among casual listeners. This speaker can last for around 8 hours. This speaker can produce top quality bass sounds and it has a passive subwoofer making sounds feel much more whole and complete

Zebronics Jukebar 9700

This speaker is known for its bass boosted settings. This speaker is even optimal for Dolby Atmos making it a great option to watch movies and shows with!