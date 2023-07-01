Amazon Prime Day Sale – 4th July Deals on Smartphone & TVs

Shoppers are anticipating the release of tantalizing bargains and discounts on a variety of items as the eagerly awaited Amazon Prime Day draws near. TechStory has put up an exclusive list of the most amazing deals you can anticipate from this year’s Amazon Prime Day Sale for those eager to get their hands on the newest electronics and home appliances.

We list the finest July Fourth bargains here to save you time and make sure you get the best deals before they sell out. For the most recent information on this year’s Amazon Prime Day Sale, which is slated to run from July 11 to 12, stay tuned to TechStory.

Amazon Prime Day Sale – Deals on Smartphones

Get ready to affordably upgrade your smartphone to the newest technologies. Some of the most well-liked smartphones are available at unbelievable discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Here are some exceptional offers that you shouldn’t pass up:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – $450 Off

When it was released last year, Samsung’s top-of-the-line foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, caused a stir and completely changed the industry. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has gained praise for its outstanding software experience and robust hardware, leading to its rise in popularity.

While foldable smartphones frequently carry exorbitant price tags above $1500, fortunate buyers may snag the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $1350 during the sale. Watch out for extra deals that can further lower the total cost, such as trade-ins and bank discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – $255 Off

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great option for individuals who like a conventional flagship smartphone. This flagship gadget is well known for its exceptional photographic skills, extended battery life, and general performance.

The 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to experience a significant price decrease of $255 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, bringing it down to $1125. Customers who choose the 128GB model might also benefit from substantial discounts, with costs possibly falling as low as $1000.

Amazon Prime Day Sale – Deals on Smart TVs

New television sets are a great way to update your home entertainment system, and the Amazon Prime Day Sale has you covered. On cutting-edge TVs, notably from market leader Samsung, expect astounding savings. Here’s an offer that should improve your watching pleasure:

Samsung S95C QD – OLED 55-inch 4K TV – $200 Off

With the Samsung S95C QD OLED TV, you can completely immerse yourself in the fascinating world of OLED technology. This television has a premium 55-inch OLED display that supports the highest 4K resolution and is loaded with cutting-edge capabilities.

With features like Q Symphony, Gaming Hub, and Object Tracking Sound+, the Samsung S95C QD offers a completely immersive and cinematic experience. This cutting-edge TV is discounted by $200 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making it available for only $2298.

If you are looking to upgrade to a new Smart TV for this year, then this new TV can be a great TV for you to go with.

Conclusion

As the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day Sale approaches, anticipation is growing as amazing offers on smartphones and TVs are revealed. The sale this year promises to provide buyers with unheard-of price reductions, enabling them to get cutting-edge equipment at unbelievable costs.

These discounts provide a special chance to get the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The cheap Samsung S95C QD OLED TV further provides a superior viewing experience loaded with cutting-edge capabilities. Stay tuned for additional updates and check Amazon’s official website to access the newest offers and availability so you don’t miss out on the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Enjoy your shopping!

