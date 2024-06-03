Attention, Apple enthusiasts! If you’ve been eyeing the latest iPhone 15 series, now is the perfect time to make your move. Amazon has rolled out substantial discounts on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro models, making cutting-edge technology more affordable than ever.

With markdowns of up to 11% and additional bank discounts, upgrading your smartphone has never been this enticing. Let’s dive into the details and explore why this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Why Upgrade to the Apple iPhone 15 Series?

Apple’s iPhone 15 series continues the legacy of innovation and superior performance that the brand is known for. Renowned for their sleek design, advanced features, and exceptional camera capabilities, these devices are perfect for anyone looking to enhance their smartphone experience.

Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a tech geek, or someone who simply wants a reliable and stylish phone, the iPhone 15 series has something for everyone.

Unveiling the Discounts

The coveted Apple iPhone 15, known for its 128GB storage variant, is now available at an irresistible price of Rs 71,499 on Amazon.

This is a significant reduction from its original price of Rs 79,900, marking an enticing 11% discount. But that’s not all – if you’re an SBI cardholder, you can enjoy an additional flat Rs 4,000 off. This brings the effective price down even further, making it an unbeatable deal across all color variants.

iPhone 15 Plus

For those who prefer a larger display, the iPhone 15 Plus is now offered at Rs 80,999 on Amazon, down from its initial price of Rs 89,900. This 10% discount makes the iPhone 15 Plus an attractive option for those looking for more screen real estate without breaking the bank. Plus, select credit cardholders can avail an additional Rs 4,000 discount, making this deal even sweeter.

iPhone 15 Pro

Eager to get your hands on the flagship iPhone 15 Pro? Amazon has you covered with a new price of Rs 1,27,990, down from Rs 1,34,900. This substantial 5% price slash is complemented by an extra Rs 3,000 discount through specified bank cards.

With such compelling discounts, the iPhone 15 Pro is more accessible than ever for those seeking the pinnacle of smartphone technology.

Dive into the Specifications

The iPhone 15 comes in five captivating color options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. It features a mesmerizing 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, boasting a dazzling peak brightness of up to 2000 nits and fortified with Ceramic Shield glass for enhanced durability.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the robust A16 Bionic chip, paired with a 3349mAh battery, promising unparalleled performance and longevity. The camera setup includes a potent 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP front camera, ensuring stunning selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro is designed to impress with a 6.1-inch display offering a resolution of 1179×2556 pixels. It runs on the cutting-edge Apple A17 Pro processor, delivering a seamless and ultra-responsive user experience.

The camera array features a 48MP primary lens, complemented by two 12MP lenses, ensuring versatile and high-quality imaging. For selfies and video chats, a 12MP lens graces the front. Operating on the latest iOS 17, the iPhone 15 Pro guarantees access to the newest features and updates.

iPhone 15 Plus

Sporting a generous 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1290×2796 pixels, the iPhone 15 Plus is protected by Ceramic Shield glass. It runs on iOS 17, with an upgrade option to iOS 17.5.1, and is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) chip.

This device boasts a formidable camera setup, featuring a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. A 12MP shooter caters to selfies and video calls, while a robust 4383mAh non-removable battery ensures prolonged usage.

Conclusion

The current discounts on the iPhone 15 series on Amazon present an unmatched opportunity to upgrade your smartphone to one of the best devices on the market.

Whether you’re looking for the standard iPhone 15, the larger iPhone 15 Plus, or the flagship iPhone 15 Pro, there are significant savings to be had. Combined with additional bank offers, this is a deal that’s hard to resist.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step up your smartphone game, now is the perfect time. Head over to Amazon, explore the deals, and choose the iPhone 15 model that best suits your needs. With these discounts, you’re not just buying a phone; you’re investing in a premium experience that will keep you at the cutting edge of technology.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers—upgrade to the iPhone 15 series today and enjoy the perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation.

SOURCE