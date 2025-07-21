Amazon, known for its aggressive discounting and promises to deliver value, has quietly been raising prices on a wide range of everyday essentials as new waves of Trump administration tariffs began to impact retailers this year. Despite earlier promises by CEO Andy Jassy that Amazon would keep prices steady through proactive efforts like front-loading inventory and renegotiating supplier contracts, shoppers have faced noticeable upticks.

A comprehensive Wall Street Journal analysis, examining nearly 2,500 everyday products on Amazon’s U.S. store between January 20 and July 1, revealed that prices for over 1,200 low-cost household staples—including deodorant, protein shakes, and pet care items—rose during this time. The average price jump among these items was just over 5%, but some increases were significantly steeper. For example, a can of Campbell’s New England Clam Chowder went up nearly 30% in less than six months. These increases stood in stark contrast to Walmart, a key Amazon competitor, which actually lowered prices on an equivalent basket of goods by nearly 2% over the same period, according to the same analysis.

Tariff Pressures Bite as Cost Challenges Mount:

The hikes follow President Donald Trump’s broadened tariff policy that targets a wide range of imported goods, especially those originating from Asia. The retail industry was warned by the tariffs, which were initially implemented in April, that supply chains and prices would be strained in new and unexpected ways. The new data indicates that Amazon was either unable or unwilling to absorb all of the additional expenses, despite President Trump’s public calls for businesses to “eat the tariffs” rather than pass them on to customers.

As costs rose, so did the pressure on Amazon to adjust. Amazon sellers report that they themselves did not increase their wholesale prices, but many products—especially those subject to the new tariffs—saw significant price hikes by the time they appeared on the site. This pattern was especially notable among products classified as “everyday essentials,” items that generally carry low margins for Amazon but are purchased frequently by cost-conscious consumers.

The tariff-driven hikes came at a time when consumer prices in the US were rising at the quickest rate in five months. Years of inflation had already damaged household budgets prior to tariffs, making little price increases for necessities more evident. Amazon was clearly at risk of negative customer feedback, but the company’s profitability was also under pressure.

Rivalry With Walmart in Focus:

Amazon’s pricing strategy amid tariffs drew immediate comparison to Walmart, its largest brick-and-mortar competitor and a growing online force. In the wake of tariffs, Walmart initially signaled that it too would have to hike prices in some categories. However, the company ultimately managed to lower prices on a large number of the same everyday essentials that Amazon chose to make costlier.

This divergence in pricing serves as a sharp reminder of the complex competitive dynamics in the U.S. retail sector. While Amazon expanded price hikes on low-cost essentials, Walmart not only kept prices steady but also strategically reduced them to attract more price-sensitive shoppers. Walmart officials took advantage of Amazon’s negative behavior to seize market share, perhaps expecting a shift in customer focus toward value.

Amazon continued to roll out discounts and high-profile sales, such as its “Everyday Essentials Week,” where thousands of items saw temporary price cuts of up to 40%. Critics argue that these short-term events offer only brief respite and are overshadowed by systematic price increases on essentials outside headline deals. For everyday shoppers, the basic cost of staying stocked up continues to rise in subtle ways between high-visibility promotional windows.

Consumer Impact and Outlook:

Today’s consumers have to cope with a world where household budgets are being negatively impacted by the actual and frequently concealed costs of tariffs. Although Amazon’s method has subtly moved the cost burden onto necessities, the volume and scope of these price increases have drawn criticism from consumers and consumer advocacy organizations. Many claim that the hikes’ covert nature—often only a few cents or dollars at a time—adds up to a significant burden, particularly for individuals who are already dealing with rising inflation and declining earnings.

Industry analysts expect tariff and supply chain pressures to remain a story in retail pricing through the rest of the year. The potential for even higher tariffs has not been ruled out, which could prompt further subtle increases on Amazon and across rivals. For now, the competition between Amazon and Walmart looks set to stay fierce, with value-focused pricing emerging as a central battleground.

As Amazon’s price strategy sparks debate, the company’s promise to “keep prices steady” under mounting economic pressures will likely remain under close scrutiny from both consumers and critics. The latest changes indicate that even the largest online retailer in the world is unable to completely protect its clients from the consequences of inflation spikes and trade disputes.

