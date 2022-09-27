Amazon’s $3,200-Per-Day Union Busters Say This Is the Best Spot for Steak and Caviar in Albany

According to recent reports, Amazon’s anti-union team is interfering with Amazon’s labor union team which is causing a conflict. Read the entire article to learn more about the story.

Goldstein’s statements

“This is what they’re concerned about. Getting the best steak in Albany,” Goldstein said. “I think that’s pretty ridiculous. They’re trying to look like the workers, but they’re not like the workers. They make $3,200 a day. They’re worried about steak and all the good places to eat. And our members can’t afford it. They don’t have a living wage.” According to an LM-20 filing with the U.S. Department of Labor, consultants at the firm hired by Amazon—RoadWarrior Productions, LLC—are paid “$3,200 per day per consultant plus expenses.”Also on the whiteboard are a visible a series of hashtags under a cartoon bee drawing: #BeeKind, #PositiveVibes, #Beethankful, and #Beyhive. “I’ve never seen that before,” Goldstein said. “But that’s what they have to do to remind the union-busters to behave themselves. These are things that you’re reminded of when you’re in kindergarten.” “I find it disgusting that they would put so much effort into destroying people’s lives and violating their labor rights—their human rights,” Goldstein said. “Amazon is a flagrant violation of human rights, and they should be held accountable.”

