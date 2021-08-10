AMC plans to accept Bitcoin for movie tickets by 2022

Bitcoin payments are becoming more and more popular, and even AMC plans to accept them by 2022. The company’s CEO recently hinted that people could buy movie tickets using Bitcoin real soon. This will bring a lot of adoption as we all love a good movie, and nothing’s better than paying for the same in Bitcoin. It could push other major companies to accept crypto or Bitcoin too as a payment method.

AMC’s plan

In a conference call on 9th August, the company announced their Q2 results. At the same time, the company also announced their plans to make their infrastructure Bitcoin ready by 2022. This means they will probably work with a crypto firm to make this happen, and we could hear about a partnership pretty soon. The company also plans to expand in the near term as their losses are reducing and the company is doing pretty well. US, Europe and the Middle East are the places where they would like to open their theatres in.

Bitcoin for movie tickets

I would not pay for movie tickers with my Bitcoin. This is because when I will look back, the purchase will seem so expensive. Although, it won’t be like the pizza incident by yes, I would still not want to look back and see that I paid $200 for a movie ticket. I also think that true hodlers won’t exchange their Bitcoin for a movie ticker. Just saying!

What are your thoughts on AMC planning to accept Bitcoin for movie tickets? And will you be willing to really pay with BTC, or will you prefer to save at least till it hits $1 million? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Bitcoin hovers around $46k as bulls take charge