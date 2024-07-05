The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe has emerged victorious, claiming the coveted title of Best U.S.-Built SUV by American Cars and Racing (ACR). This prestigious award, announced on Fox & Friends, recognizes the standout features and overall excellence of vehicles assembled in the United States for the 2024 model year.

The Hyundai Santa Fe, produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing America in Montgomery, Alabama, impressed ACR’s editorial team across various categories. Let’s delve deeper into what makes this SUV the champion.

A Blend of Innovation, Appeal, and Value

The award acknowledges the Santa Fe’s ability to strike a perfect balance between innovative features, undeniable appeal, and exceptional value.

“Hyundai’s all-new Santa Fe is all about exceeding customer expectations,” said Ricky Lao, Director of Product Planning at Hyundai Motor North America, in a press release [PR Newswire]. The statement rings true, considering the Santa Fe’s feature-rich package.

Spacious Interior and Tech-Savvy Features

The Santa Fe boasts a spacious three-row interior, perfect for families or those who frequently require extra passenger space. The user-friendly infotainment system keeps everyone entertained on the go, while the driver enjoys the convenience of advanced safety features.

Striking Design that Turns Heads

Beyond functionality, the Santa Fe boasts a captivating design. The exterior features a bold and elegant look that’s sure to turn heads on the road. This combination of practicality and style makes the Santa Fe an attractive option for a wide range of drivers.

ACR’s Rigorous Evaluation Process

ACR’s annual awards program recognizes excellence across various vehicle segments, including Car, Truck, SUV, Luxury Vehicle, and Sports Car. The editorial team meticulously evaluates each contender based on a set of criteria.

While specific details of the evaluation process haven’t been disclosed, it’s safe to assume that ACR considers factors like performance, fuel efficiency, safety ratings, technology integration, design aesthetics, and overall value proposition. The Santa Fe’s triumph suggests it excelled in all these areas.

Hyundai’s Ascent in the U.S. Market

The Santa Fe’s win is a testament to Hyundai’s growing prominence in the U.S. market. The Korean automaker has been steadily gaining recognition for its commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service. The Santa Fe’s “Made in America” status further strengthens Hyundai’s position as a reliable and trustworthy brand for American car buyers.

What Does This Mean for Car Shoppers?

If you’re in the market for a mid-size SUV that offers a compelling combination of space, comfort, technology, and style, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe deserves a closer look. ACR’s recognition adds another layer of credibility to the Santa Fe’s already impressive list of features.

While the award is a significant achievement, it’s always wise to conduct your own research and test drive the Santa Fe to see if it aligns with your driving needs and preferences. Consider factors like fuel efficiency ratings, cargo space, and available trim levels to ensure the Santa Fe is the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

The Hyundai Santa Fe’s win at the American Cars and Racing awards is a well-deserved recognition of its impressive features and overall value proposition. For car shoppers seeking a feature-rich, stylish, and American-made SUV, the Santa Fe is a compelling option to consider.