An adult got hurt using Tesla Cyberquad designed for kids

Tesla Cyberquad for kids is being recalled now as an adult got hurt while using the vehicle. It does not comply with safety standards as a 36-year-old was riding it and bruised their shoulder. According to the recall, owners are urged to stop using them from here on, and that they are entitled to a full refund.

Built by ride-able toy specialists Radio Flyer and sold in limited numbers late last year, the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is essentially a motorized miniature of the Tesla Cyberquad ATV the company trotted out, a vehicle that looked suspiciously similar to a Yamaha Raptor underneath, at the Cybertruck reveal back in 2019. Using a lithium-ion battery, the child-sized Cyberquad could apparently get up to 15 miles of range and hit speeds of up to 10 mph. Each cost $1,900 and approximately 5,000 were sold.

The Cyberquad apparently does not comply with federally mandated safety requirements for youth ATVs, standards that include maximum tire pressure and mechanical suspension, according to the Commission. In its recall statement, it wrote, “Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures. These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.”

Recall

This recall was not actually prompted by any injured children. Rather, it was a full-grown adult who got hurt. From the recall document: “Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female.” On behalf of all the actual kids who are too responsible to hurt themselves on their Cyberquads: This is why we can’t have nice things.