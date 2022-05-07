An Amazon Driver Sends a Sweet Letter for a Young Cancer Patient. Jeff Bezos Responds

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised an employee who went viral for a modest act of kindness that had a tremendous impact on a Florida family.

Asani Anderson, an Amazon driver, was delivering products to the Hutson family in Lakeland, Florida when he left a unique message in chalk for their cancer-stricken eight-year-old daughter. Last year, Aubrey Hope Hutson was diagnosed with stage IV cancer, and Anderson has since delivered various items from her Amazon wishlist to her home, according to Patch.com.

Anderson also left a special message for the eight-year-old girl when delivering items on Wednesday.

The note stated, “Amazon is praying for Aubrey to love you!”

When Aubrey’s mother, Lindsey Hutson, discovered the note, she was overcome with emotion. She shared security footage of Anderson typing the message on Facebook, which has received thousands of views.

Lindsey Hutson told WFLA, “I yelled thank you, and he responded I’m not amazing, Aubrey is amazing.” “It’s not glamorous, but when things like this happen and people reach out on social media, it makes things so much simpler.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also gave Asani Anderson a shout-out. “Kindness improves our planet.” On Instagram Stories, Bezos commented, “Asani Anderson epitomizes it.” “Sending love and prayers to Aubrey,” he wrote as a message.

Last year, Aubrey was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer of the soft tissues. The eight-year-old, according to her mother, is a fighter who refuses to let the diagnosis get her down.

“She’s incredible. She just finished her 77th round of harsh chemo and will begin radiation rounds 34-44 next week, followed by six months of maintenance “Lindsey explained.