An Eco-Friendly Gift for All Occasions: Printed Memories Star Map Review

We love how the right print can light up your home, transforming a boring wall into something beautiful.

But custom art prints are even better.

A Printed Memories star map is the perfect way to save a special place and date, whether it’s the country you met your significant other, the town you grew up in, the place you were married, or anything else you can think of.

Printed Memories uses scientific technology to accurately depict how the stars looked on any chosen day or night, in any location. We love how easy it is to turn a special memory into a stunning print of the night sky.

Size and Frame Options

Printed Memories star maps come in three sizes:

Small (12” x 16”)

Medium (18” x 24”)

Large (24” x 36”)

You can choose between two frames – black wooden or natural wooden – or go frameless if you already have one in mind!

Designs to Suit Any Decor

We love the range of designs and color options Printed Memories offers – you can create a map that’s perfect for any decor. Decide between a circle, moon, star, or heart style. Choose the date you want to save and watch your star map come to life before your eyes with their fun, interactive preview. Add text – include a special message, quote, or even the name of the occasion you’re celebrating. The power is in your hands!

And because they offer so many design options, the occasions you can make them for are limitless! Create a heart map for Valentine’s Day or a special anniversary, or the moon design is perfect for a baby’s nursery!

Keeping It Green

Printed Memories is an environmentally-friendly company determined to protect the environment rather than harm it. That’s why they offer carbon-neutral shipping and local distribution to reduce transportation distance and cut down on carbon emissions.

Their handcrafted star maps are made from FSC-certified paper sourced from sustainably managed forests. And as Printed Memories makes custom products, they only print what they need. This means so much less waste compared to other art print companies – something we absolutely love!

Printed Memories doesn’t just specialize in star maps. They sell City maps, Where We Met Maps, canvas prints, photo books, and more. They have the same product principles for every single item they sell.

Oh, and did we forget to mention? They plant one tree for every product. Purchase anything from them guilt-free, and know your order is helping out the planet.

As Easy as Pie

We were so happy with how easy it is to make a Printed Memories star map! Their website is fast and simple to use. All you have to do is follow the instructions on the screen to customize your map and make it truly your own. Create an unforgettable keepsake in seconds.

Free and Fast Shipping

There are many things we love about Printed Memories, but one of the best is how fast their shipping times are.

As soon as you place your order, it’s sent to be processed. With a production time of 1 – 2 days and an express shipping time of 2 – 4 days, your new print will be here within a week from ordering. Say goodbye to waiting weeks on end for the perfect personalized gift.

We know we mentioned that their shipping is carbon neutral, but did we mention that you don’t have to pay a cent either? That’s right – shipping is free.

Create your personalized star map now – make a gift you or your loved one will never forget.