The most recent installment of the Paramount+ Halo series is an intense action-packed show that grabs your attention right away. If you have a strong attachment to a particular gaming character that died this week, then that blow to the windpipe will hurt a little more.

Commander Keyes’ Unexpected Fate in Halo Season 2 Episode 4 “Reach”

One of the most significant departures from the game’s established canon since the announcement that the series will be creating its own chronology is found in Halo season 2 episode 4, “Reach.” The episode is still one of the best, so this departure doesn’t necessarily take away from it, but the manner in which it chooses to end a well-known Halo figure is quite understated. If fans were upset that Master Chief removed his helmet (and kept it off in the second season) or that he got his gravity hammer wet, they would be much more incensed over what transpires in “Reach” than when they first saw it.

Commander Keyes (Danny Sapani) is killed in this episode as the Covenant is invading Reach. The first Halo game, set in the series’ narrative after the Fall of Reach, sees the Commander taken prisoner by the Covenant, subjected to torture, saved by Master Chief, and eventually infected by the zombie-like Flood. When Master Chief learns that the Commander and other human thoughts have been absorbed into what will ultimately become the Gravemind a Flood possessing almost omniscience abilities he mercilessly executes Keyes. Though the Halo series truly stated, “Nah, let’s have him die because he forgot how to fuel up a ship,” it’s still a horrible ending for a great character.

A Misstep Leading to Tragic Consequences

Yes, Commander Keyes discovers that their ship is still attached to the port by its fuel line while attempting to escape Reach with other passengers. Keyes neglected to prepare an escape vehicle even though he was aware that the Fall of Reach was imminent. He was grilled for his miscalculation in planning. At least Sapani had given him a terrific speech beforehand, delivered with amazing fervor, and a hilarious one-liner at the end.

But because of the series’ intense focus on the Spartans, Keyes isn’t nearly as intriguing here as he is in the games, which is why his death stinks. Though, in my opinion, the best part of the Halo series is when John and the Spartans strive to defend humanity while also coming to terms with their identity and what the UNSC has done to them, this decision detracts from the attention other characters receive. Deaths that occur with less fanfare have less effect, and it hurts when a well-liked game character passes away suddenly at a time when he is canonically not meant to.

Apart from Keyes’ tragic passing, “Reach” is an awesome, action-packed episode. A massive Covenant Wraith tank destroying the city streets, a crunchy, filthy hand-to-hand battle between an armor-less Chief and an Elite, and a few gooey, sloppy explosions caused by some good ol’ UNSC frag grenades are just a few of the many wonderful references to the games.