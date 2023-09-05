Analysing the Potential Parallels: Bitcoin could follow the Nikkei path and soar to record highs

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and mature, analysts are constantly searching for patterns and indicators to predict the future movements of digital assets. Mike McGlone, the senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has put forth a prediction suggesting that Bitcoin could follow the Nikkei path, which recently hit a 33-year peak in June. He emphasized that the leading cryptocurrency has exhibited a closely correlated trend with the Nikkei 225 index.

The ‘Tight Correlation’ Between Bitcoin and the Nikkei Index

Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), the research division of Bloomberg, has drawn attention to parallels between the Nikkei index and Bitcoin’s price.

In the most recent report from Bloomberg Intelligence, the commodity strategist delved into the question of whether the Nikkei index, particularly the Nikkei 225, Japan’s leading stock index, serves as a reference for Bitcoin or if it’s the other way around. McGlone elaborated on this topic last week:

“Bitcoin has had a close directional relationship with the Nikkei 225, and recent crypto weakness may portend contagion. That or the benchmark crypto might recover and follow the path of the Nikkei, which reached a 33-year high in June.”

Bitcoin’s Potential Amid Central Bank Policy Shifts

“We are inclined to pay attention to the early indications provided by Bitcoin as a leading indicator and acknowledge the descending 100-week moving average,” he explained. “If Bitcoin manages to maintain levels above approximately $31,000, it could signal a resurgence in Bitcoin’s strength. However, there are substantial grounds for the ongoing downward trend to persist, primarily due to the tightening policies of the Federal Reserve and most central banks,” the strategist elaborated.

McGlone also highlighted the prospect of the Nikkei mirroring Bitcoin’s downward trend. “Considering Japan’s geographical proximity to China and our assessment of the nation’s economic landscape as a blend of elements reminiscent of Ayn Rand’s ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ Japan’s peak, and the Soviet Union from over three decades ago, all with potential deflationary implications, it’s plausible that the Nikkei could emulate Bitcoin’s descent,” the strategist explained.

He also outlined on Wednesday that the decline in Bitcoin’s price since its peak in 2021 “could be recommencing,” highlighting that the $30,000 mark holds significant importance. The strategist emphasised that “Maintaining a level above $30,000 would signify an upward reversal, akin to a similar pattern observed around $12,000 during the second quarter of 2020.” Nevertheless, he pointed out a crucial distinction this time around: “A notable factor distinguishing this period is the less favourable liquidity environment, as most central banks are still implementing tightening measures, raising rollover risks in the stock market.”

The comparison drawn between Bitcoin and the Nikkei index by Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist suggests that the cryptocurrency can follow the index’s path. Mike McGlone offers a unique perspective on the cryptocurrency’s potential trajectory. While historical parallels provide intriguing insights, they should be viewed cautiously, as cryptocurrencies operate in a distinct ecosystem shaped by various factors.

McGlone’s observation that Bitcoin could follow a path similar to the Nikkei, especially in terms of recovery and sustained growth, emphasises the resilience of digital assets. However, the cryptocurrency market remains highly speculative and volatile, demanding careful consideration from investors.

Furthermore, McGlone’s assessment of Bitcoin’s current status and the pivotal $30,000 level underscores the challenges it faces in a world where central banks are tightening liquidity. This evolving economic backdrop adds complexity to Bitcoin’s journey.

Ultimately, whether Bitcoin can reach record highs akin to the Nikkei’s historical peak remains uncertain. Investors should exercise diligence, diversify their portfolios, and remain mindful of evolving market dynamics when navigating cryptocurrency. While parallels are intriguing, each asset’s unique characteristics demand a nuanced approach to investment decisions in this ever-evolving digital realm.

