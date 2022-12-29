Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, engages to Radhika Merchant

On Thursday, November 29, at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, Mukesh Ambani’s son engaged to Radhika Merchant. They both known one another for a while, and today they began a new journey. Both families congratulated them and wished them luck for a long and happy marriage.

In essence, Radhika is from Kutch. The parents of Radhika are Viren and Shaila Merchant. Her father is the CEO of Anchor Healthcare Private Ltd. and a non-executive director of ADF Food Ltd. For eight years, she studied Bharatnatyam at the Shree Nibha Arts dance school. She attended the Ecole Mondial School in Mumbai for her education, and the New York University awarded her a degree in political science.

On April 10, 1995, Anant Ambani was born. The two siblings of Anant are Akash and Isha. Anant attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai for his education. His degree from Brown University in Rhode Island was completed. Chronic asthma has affected Anant Ambani in the past. The drugs he takes cause him to put on weight. After a few months, he made the decision to get in shape. He began a rigorous diet and started working out for 5–6 hours every day. It was incredible to see him lose 108 kilograms in less than 18 months.

Parimal Nathwani, group president of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), tweeted the news and congratulated them. Together, they appeared stunningly lovely. Anant Ambani was sporting a blue kurta, and Radhika was donning a beautiful Saree. Numerous pictures of the engagement went viral on social media.

