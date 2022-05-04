Andreessen Horowitz Set to Invest $500 Million into Indian Start-ups

Andreessen Horowitz’s spokespeople came out to announce that the company has set aside around $500 million USD which will be utilized to invest in to Indian based start-ups.

Andreessen Horowitz is an American based privately owned venture capital firm that was founded 13 years ago back in 2009. The company entered the Indian economy in 2021, and it proved to be a fruitful decision. They will come back into the country with a heavier investment this year by backing the country’s promising start-ups.

CoinSwitch Kuber, a crypto currency exchanging platform that is based in Bangalore was the Indian company that Andreessen Horowitz backed and even led the round which was a very successful one.

Multiple partners of Andreessen Horowitz like Seema Amble have been working with huge sleuths of Indian based start-ups as well but the details and specifics of their deals have not been revealed to the public due to confidentiality reasons.

At the start of the year, the company’s spokespeople had said that the firm has successfully raised over $9 billion USD which will be used to invest in new start-ups across the globe and fund existing partners and help them grow.

They also said that they are beginning to view Indian start-ups in a more serious manner and also said that the Indian market is a very lucrative one with multiple industries growing leaps and bounds which are spearheaded by local start-ups which have grown to dominate their respective fields.

Over the past decade, India has cemented themselves as one of the best countries for start-ups to establish and grow with multiple companies including Amazon, Meta, and Google and even a whole myriad of venture capitalists investing hundreds of billions of dollars in them. 2021 alone saw Indian start-ups successfully raise over $36 billion investments.

All of these investments have now helped Indian companies to grow and now the number of unicorns in the country is now at triple digits.

The company’s spokes people were talking about how their plans to enter the Indian market have been in the works for multiple years and how the finally put pen to paper and took the plunge back in 2021. They went to explain the difficulties and complexities for choosing the markets to enter and the process the company has to go through for it.

It seems like its going to be a good time for Indian start-ups to grow as they showcase themselves as one of the more attractive markets to put money into.