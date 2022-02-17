Anushka Sharma impressed with Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal’s decision to take paternity leave

In January of last year, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika Kohli. After the first match of the Australia Test series, Virat, who was on tour in Australia at the time, decided to take a paternity leave from the remaining three matches. The adoring husband had returned to India to be at his wife’s side as she prepared to give birth to their child.

Sharma praised Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal after learning that he will be taking paternity leave for a few weeks to birth his second child.

Having shared a news article about Agarwal’s paternity leave, the actor wrote,

“About time this is normalised!”

She later shared a selfie of herself from throughout her pregnancy. She mentioned that during her pregnancy, she had enough time to drink two cups of coffee. She had two cups of espresso coffee in front of her while she enjoyed the sunlight and looked through her phone in the photo.

Anushka’s statement of praise for Parag Agarwal takes us back to when her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, was chastised for taking paternity leave following the birth of their daughter, Vamika.

Kohli’s decision to take a paternity leave sparked outrage. After the first Test match against Australia in January 2021, he returned to India to be with his wife Anushka and newborn kid Vamika. Many questioned his paternity leave and chastised him for “skipping national duty.” Some even highlighted the example of former player MS Dhoni, who did not attend his daughter’s birth. He was in Australia for the World Cup at the time and stated that he is on national duty ahead of everything else.

However, there were a handful who backed him up and applauded him for prioritising his family. Some even thought he may serve as a model for other fathers and even workplaces when it comes to requesting and receiving paternity leave.

Meanwhile, Anushka was most recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif. She then invested in OTT ventures such as the Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and the Netflix film Bulbbul. Now, the diva is preparing to make her acting debut once again.

She would be seen in former captain of Indian national women’s cricket team Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Chakda Xpress is the title of the Netflix film.