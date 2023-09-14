Apple Abandons Lightning Charger: iPhone 15 to Feature New Charging Technology

Apple has officially announced that its upcoming iPhone, revealed at its annual event this Tuesday, will no longer incorporate the company’s exclusive lightning charging port. This change comes as a result of the European Union’s directive. The tech giant has disclosed that the iPhone 15 will adopt the USB-C cable, which is widely recognized as the industry standard. Additionally, Apple introduced a new series of the Apple Watch, featuring an enhanced chip. However, an industry analyst has voiced concerns that the absence of attention-grabbing innovations from Apple this year may leave some consumers disappointed.

Ben Wood of CCS Insight commented, “It isn’t a surprise given the maturity of the iPhone and Watch.” He emphasized that this underscores the high level of refinement achieved by these devices and the increasing challenge of delivering groundbreaking updates on an annual basis.

Additionally, Apple has introduced a USB-C-to-Lightning port adapter priced at £29 ($36). This product enables users to connect their existing Lightning port accessories, accumulated over the years, to the new USB-C-enabled iPhones or iPads.

Apple’s Environmental Commitments and Shift to USB-C Charging

It’s worth noting that the upcoming iPhone, set to be released next week, will be the first since 2012 to incorporate an alternative charging port. The company announced that the USB-C cable, which is already compatible with various Apple laptops and iPads, will also be suitable for the upcoming versions of its AirPods Pro earphones and wired EarPods headphones.

Previously, the European Union had urged the tech giant to move away from its proprietary charging ports. This change was intended to simplify life for consumers, save them money, and contribute to reducing electronic waste by promoting charger reusability.

Nevertheless, some individuals express concerns that this shift may result in an increase in discarded cables in the years ahead.

In response to these concerns, Apple took the opportunity during its recent product launch event to make several environmental commitments regarding its new devices. One notable pledge is to make the new Apple Watch range carbon neutral for the first time.

Apple has also committed to increasing the use of recycled materials in batteries and various components of the upcoming Watch and iPhone models. Additionally, the company has announced its decision to cease using leather in all of its accessories and has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Commitment of Apple to Sustainability

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, expressed that the new iPhone 15 series represents the “most advanced and capable iPhones we’ve ever produced.” The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models feature brighter displays and enhanced camera systems. Meanwhile, the premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models now boast a titanium frame to enhance durability. Notably, the Pro and Pro Max also introduce an “action button” in place of the mute switch, allowing users to customize its functions.

Innovatively, the new Apple Watch will incorporate gesture control. Wearers can answer or end calls by double-tapping two fingers together on the hand where the device is worn.

Despite these improvements, some industry experts have raised concerns about whether consumers will be willing to pay the premium prices for these devices, as the differences from their predecessors may not be substantial.

Apple has announced plans to boost the use of recycled materials in the production of its new Watch and iPhone, signalling a commitment to sustainability. In addition, the company revealed its intention to eliminate leather from all of its accessories and aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030.

Consumer Reception and Considerations

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, emphasized that the latest iPhone 15 series represents the pinnacle of their technology. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models feature enhanced displays and improved camera systems, while the premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models boast titanium frames for increased durability. Notably, the Pro and Pro Max models have an “action button” that can be customized for various functions, replacing the traditional mute switch.

The forthcoming Apple Watch will introduce gesture control, allowing wearers to answer or end calls with a simple double tap of two fingers on the hand worn by the device. However, some industry experts have raised questions about whether consumers will be willing to invest in these new devices, given that the improvements may not be substantial compared to their predecessors.