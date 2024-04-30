If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new headphone for this year, especially looking for a much reliant earbuds for a real steal deal, then yes you are in the right place as now we have the all new flagship earbuds by the Cupertino based giant, Apple who is now selling their all new Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a huge steal deal and spoiler alert, the final price has gone down to as low as below $200!!

Yes, you read it right, you can get the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 for such a huge price slash. Without any further ado, let’s take look into the details on how to avail this huge price slash and availing this real steal deal for you.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 hits all time lowest price in Amazon

Apple’s AirPods second generation made its way to launch back in September 2023 and looking forward with the new AirPods making its way to launch, right now we have this second generation earbuds getting a huge price slash.

The launch of the new AirPods Pro 2 did really bring a huge disruption within the audio markets and right after its release many reviewers gave huge thumps to these new earbuds, thanks to the improved specification and features that has made this possible!

Be it from coming with the spatial audio support to new improved drivers and also coming with the improved noise cancellation and getting that USB Type-C port out of the box has made its more universally accepted and also the favorable choice for many users across the globe.

Over and above this you also get a long extended battery life where Apple seems to have promise to offer an overall long lasting battery life of up to whooping 30 hours. Also, with its effortless integration within the Apple ecosystem which makes it the right choice especially for the Apple users who are having the Apple devices.

Although, the Apple fans were really happy about the specification and the change in port for the AirPods Pro 2, but the pricing which as Apple does was kept at the premium side of around whooping $250 making it a really expensive buy for the users.

But, thanks to the ongoing steal deal by Amazon which has made it possible to get the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a real steal deal of $180.

Is Apple AirPods Pro 2 worth buying in 2024?

One of the reasons why the Apple AirPods Pro 2 must be getting this price slash could be mainly because as Apple has been looking forward for the launch of the all new and even more improved Apple Airpods Pro 3 which is expected to make its to launch in September this year.

Although the launch for the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 is not much far, it’s quite evident that Apple might be looking forward to complete their existing stocks for AirPods Pro 2.

Now getting to the fact to see if getting the Apple AirPods Pro 2 real worth in 2024? In our opinion, considering the fact you get that amazing features be it from the best noise cancellation to the improved hardware and features like spatial audio, transparent audio for just $69, definitely it’s going to be the real steal deal.

Let’s not forget the fact that yes AirPods Pro 3 will see a huge upgrade in terms of specs and features, but eventually the pricing here matters! It’s quite evident it won’t be going to launch for as low below $200 but infact we have leaks suggesting that the new AirPods could make a launch for a pricing starting at whooping $260.

How to buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $69

If you have made up your mind to buy the new Apple Airpods Pro 2, yes you can go ahead to the link mentioned below hit on the buy now and enjoy the best music experience out of the best of the best audio tech by Apple.