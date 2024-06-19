Apple is set to kick off its annual Back to School promotion this week, targeting university students and educators in the United States and Canada.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this year’s campaign promises to be as enticing as ever, offering special deals on Macs and iPads along with free Apple gift cards. Here’s a comprehensive look at what to expect from this year’s promotion and how you can make the most of these offers.

What’s New in This Year’s Promotion?

Apple’s Back to School campaign has been a staple for students and teachers, providing significant savings on essential tech gear. This year, the promotion is likely to spotlight the new M2 iPad Air and the upcoming M4 iPad Pro models.

Last year, Apple offered U.S. students up to $150 in gift cards with the purchase of a Mac and up to $100 with an iPad purchase. If rumors are true, these savings will be matched or potentially increased for the 2024 promotion.

In early June, Apple began advertising its Back to School sale on social media platforms like Instagram. The ads, targeted at Canadian users, highlighted discounts on Macs and mentioned a gift card of up to $200 for qualifying purchases.

Although the ads seem to have been released prematurely, they offer a glimpse into what U.S. students can expect—potentially a $150 gift card with Mac purchases, mirroring last year’s deal.

How to Avail of the Promotion?

The promotion is designed for college and university students, parents buying for students, and educators at all levels. To take advantage of the deals, eligible customers will need to visit Apple’s education website, where they can verify their status through the UNiDAYS program or other verification methods Apple uses.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to availing of the promotion:

Visit the Apple Education Store: Start by visiting the Apple Education Store online. This section of Apple’s website is specifically tailored for educational discounts and promotions.

Verify Your Eligibility: You’ll need to verify your student or educator status. This can typically be done through the UNiDAYS program, which is an online service that verifies your enrollment or employment at an educational institution.

Choose Your Product: Browse through the selection of Macs and iPads. The latest models, including the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro, are expected to be part of the promotion.

Receive Your Gift Card: Upon purchasing a qualifying product, you will receive an Apple gift card. The amount of the gift card will depend on the product you purchase—historically up to $150 for a Mac and up to $100 for an iPad.

Enjoy Additional Savings: Besides the gift card, the educational discount itself offers a reduced price on Apple products, making this promotion particularly valuable.

What to Buy: Featured Products?

M2 iPad Air: The M2 iPad Air is a versatile device suitable for students who need a powerful tablet for note-taking, research, and media consumption. With the M2 chip, it delivers enhanced performance and efficiency.

M4 iPad Pro: Expected to be one of the stars of this year’s promotion, the M4 iPad Pro will cater to students and educators needing a high-performance device for more intensive tasks such as graphic design, video editing, and multitasking.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro: These laptops are favorites among students for their portability and power. The MacBook Air, with the latest M2 chip, offers a perfect balance of performance and battery life, while the MacBook Pro is ideal for more demanding applications.

Maximizing the Promotion

Combine with Trade-Ins: Apple’s trade-in program allows you to exchange your old devices for credit towards your new purchase. This can significantly lower the out-of-pocket cost.

Utilize Financing Options: Apple offers financing options through Apple Card Monthly Installments. This can help spread the cost over several months without interest, making it easier to afford.

Check for Additional Discounts: Sometimes, banks or credit card companies offer additional cashback or discounts on Apple purchases. It’s worth checking if any such offers are available.

The Importance of Timing?

The Back to School promotion typically runs through the summer, but it’s best to take advantage of it early. Stock levels for the most popular products can fluctuate, and you’ll want to ensure you get your preferred device without delay.

Conclusion

Apple’s Back to School promotion is a fantastic opportunity for students and educators to get the latest tech at reduced prices, with the added bonus of gift cards.

Whether you’re looking for a powerful new iPad or a MacBook to help with your studies, this promotion provides significant savings and value. Keep an eye on Apple’s education website for the official launch of the sale, and be ready to upgrade your tech toolkit for the upcoming academic year.

