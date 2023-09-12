Apple Event 2023 – iPhone 15 is here finally! – LIVE BLOG ARTICLE

Apple’s iPhone series has been among the most anticipated smartphones for every year, yet like every year, we have the new iPhone series for the year, the iPhone 15 lineup of smartphones.

The new Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to come with a great set of features and specifications let it be on the hardware and software sides. After a prolonged wait, the new iPhone 15 series will finally make its way to launch and we will have everything confirmed.

Is it only the Apple iPhone 15 series launching? Well, you might have guessed it wrong, as Apple has got some other plans too where we have the new anticipated smartwatch series, the Apple Watch 9 series which is again all set to make its way to launch.

Apple Event 2023 – Live Blog Updates

As we all know, the new Apple iPhone 15 series alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 is going to be making its way to launch this year. Let’s now delve into depth into the launch event.

After a long wait, we have the new launch event, the Apple Wonderlust event which has been gaining a lot of hype after the name was unveiled which is the Apple Wonderlust Event.

If you are someone who always had eyes on the new iPhones for the year, then yes, this is the right as now we have the new iPhone series for the year, the Apple iPhone 15 series which is now going to replace the previously launched iPhone 14 series with a new spec bump on hardware side specifically.

However, Apple has surprised us with the launch of the new operating system as well, where now we have the new iOS 17 for the new iPhones. Also, we have a new operating system. the iPad OS 17 which has also brought some great updates.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook took the attention of Apple fans, not only by giving hints about the iPhone 15 series but also by giving Apple fans a big surprise with the announcement of the launch of the new Vision Pro headset.

Cupertino giant, Apple first took the attention of their users with the new Apple Watch Series 9 where finally Apple unveiled the new Watch series which is now powered with

latest software as well as hardware features.

The major highlight of this new smartwatch is the chipset it is powered with, where you will be getting the new S9 series chipset which now expands the overall battery life to 18 hours in addition you get an improved health tracking feature as well.

Cupertino giant has been taking steps to reduce the overall environmental impact where the giant has also taken certain steps like removing battery charger from the box previously.

Now, it looks like the giant as taken the step forward with the announcement of the removal of existing leather cases where now the company will be moving to take a new Carbon Neutral cases. Also, Apple is going to use the recycled aluminium and also recycled gold and tin and even cooper which perhaps makes the new Watch Series 9 quite more friendly to the environment.

Apple Watch Series 9 now has a new FineWoven vaiant where you will be getting an unique leather finish out of the box. This move hs been made to make the new watches quite eco-friendly as possible. Moving on to the pricing, the new Apple Watch Series 9 pricing stars from $399 where you get the GPS variant and then we have the cellular variant is priced around $499.

The new Apple iPhone 15 series is now out! We have the new iPhone 15 as well as the new iPhone 15 Plus smartphone where now you will be getting a new Dynamic Island display combined with a 48MP mai sensor and also you will be getting way more improved as well as dedicated portrayed as well as night mode.