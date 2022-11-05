Apple foldable to launch by 2024, says Samsung

The foldable smartphone has grown faster in the smartphone industry for a few years. Starting with Samsung’s first foldable, we now have many other smartphone makers like Vivo, Xiaomi, and even OnePlus who have been working on or have launched their new foldable. This was all about the Android foldable but how would it sound if you get an Apple foldable? Sounds interesting right? Like every other smartphone maker, we now have a report claiming that the Cupertino giant, Apple is soon said to launch its newly foldable soon. Regarding this foldable, we have a new report coming out from Samsung which says that we will not get a see an Apple foldable soon! Here is everything we know so far.

Apple Foldable to launch in 2024 – Samsung

There are already a lot of leaks and rumors floating around for the new upcoming Apple foldable smartphone. Talking about this foldable, it’s been said that this foldable will be making its way to launch officially in 2024.

The launch for this foldable has been set for 2024 due to a lack of technology as these days, we have a foldable which comes with a bulky design. However, Apple is looking for a slimmer design for its foldable which has to be developed by Apple.

As a piece of relieving news, we have reports coming from CSSS Insight and Forecast analyst which claims that soon we will Apple experimenting with their foldable technology.

How does Samsung know about Apple’s launch timeline?

It may sound like a good surprise for many users as the launch details for the upcoming Apple foldable comes from Samsung. if you are wondering how Samsung knows about it? Then, the answer to this question is that the main supplier of foldable smartphones especially the display for this smartphone is Samsung.

Just like Samsung Foldable and other smartphone brands like Xiaomi and Vivo, Samsung has been the main supplier of these brands’ foldable smartphone displays.

Also, we have reports claiming that Samsung will again supply the displays for the upcoming Apple foldable smartphone. So, with this, we can assume that Samsung was able to predict the launch of this upcoming Apple foldable.

Talking more about this foldable, we already have reports claiming that the Cupertino giant is actually exploring new foldable displays which will be around 20-inches in size. We also have leaks about the pricing for this Apple foldable where it’s been said that this new Apple foldable will be priced at around $2500.