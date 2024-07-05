If you are an iPad mini follower, then you would love to hear about more about the latest buzz around the latest tablets. It appears that Apple is now perhaps preparing to release the new iPad mini for the first time since 2015. Now that we know it exists let us go full details and see what this leak is all about.

What’s the Scoop?

Apple conducted its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) over a month ago in June. Rarely do we have a look at few shiny new toys; this time, Apple deliberately shifted its focus on the software for Mac. There were new offers for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and of course, the sleek Vision Pro. Well, no worries, Apple has not abandoned the staid old hardware! And only several weeks before WWDC, they let out fresh iPad Air and iPad Pro versions.

But wait, this is where the fun begins. A massive leak that @aaronp613 on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted last created a huge fuss. This source, which has spoken true numbers in the past, unveiled identifiers pointing to three new iPads in the works. Yes , one of them had been launched recently and it’s none other than the new iPad mini!

The iPad Mini: A Trip to the Past

The latest release we have seen an iPad mini was back in 2021. It came with the A15 B Ionic chip, the device that the iPhone 13 used. It is still a good tablet, but it doesn’t bring innovations that the Apple company constantly surprises us with now in AI. And, let’s be real, in the tech world, 2021 seems like a lifetime ago from now.

What’s New?

As reported by iMore, the leak claims that the new iPad mini will indeed come in two variants, one being a Wi-Fi only model and the other, a Wi-Fi plus Cellular model like the current model. But here’s the kicker: There is a possibility that is powering it with an A17 Bionic processor! For instance, it would be like transplanting the engine of a sports car into your familiar, trusted old vehicle – that is how ‘powerful’ that particular aspect is.

We can only assume that this A17 chip is the same one in iPhone 15 Pro and if it is then we are in for a performance upgrade of epic proportions. This means the new iPad mini should be capable of supporting the new features that Apple is rumored to be developing around AI. Thus, it is rather logical to expect more stable operation, quicker reaction rates, and bolstered overall performance.

But What of the Other iPads?

The leak was not limited to the iPad mini only. Rumors have emerged regarding an 11th generation iPad that uses the A16 Bionic chip. Oh, and you know what? Apple could be releasing a new iPad Pro with an M5 chip! Correct, the M5 chip is what you are talking about. Based on this, it is rather surprising, especially given that the iPad Pro (M4) is relatively recent in the market. Well hey, Apple like to keep us guessing do they not?

Conclusion

This latest leak from Apple has indeed had the tech circles abuzz and for all the right reasons. The idea of having a new iPad mini that would come with an A17 Bionic processor is music to my ears. Until more information comes in along with the release the news looks quite promising for iPad enthusiasts.