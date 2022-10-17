Apple iPad Pro 2022 tipped to feature latest M2 chipset

After launching the new Apple products including a new 2022 iPhone and also a new Watch series, now Cupertino is reportedly planning towards launching the iPad series this year. However, since there have been no reports coming from Apple about their plans for this Apple iPad 2022 series, we have a few leaked reports floating around about this upcoming tablet.

For this article, we have the latest updates on the upcoming iPad Pro 2022 where it’s been said that this tablet will be powered with the latest and most powerful Apple chipset called the Apple M2 chipset onboard. Besides the chipset, we also have reports floating around about the display and other specifications for this Apple iPad Pro 2022. Let’s take a deep look into what this new iPad Pro will be featuring:

Apple iPad Pro 2022 – Leaked Specification

The launch of the Apple iPad Pro 2022 is right around the edge of its launch, and as we mentioned, we already have a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about this upcoming tablet for this Apple.

To give you an idea about the tablet, on the front side we will be getting to see duo screen models here, where we will see a smaller screen up to 11-inch and also there will be a bigger 12.9-inch model as well.

As of now, we also have reports claiming that we will get to see major changes on the design side of this tablet this year. Also, we will get to see Apple iPad Pro 2022 to get to see the support for MagSafe fast charging as well.

It’s quite interesting to see that Gurman did not mention anything about the even smaller 10.9-inch model. Does this mean we will not see a 10.9-inch model this year? For that, we will have to wait a little more to get a confirmed update about this iPad.

Talking more this tablet will be coming with the latest new iPad OS which is the new iPad OS 16 which is again said to roll out officially on the 24th of October. Although, Apple previously said that they will be launching their iPadOS 16 officially before but due to many such issues and flaws found within the new iPadOS update, the Cupertino giant had to further postpone the official release of this new software update to October. Although, we can expect the new Apple iPad series to come with the latest iPadOS out of the box.