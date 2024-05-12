Apple iPad Series 2024 has finally made its way to launch on 7th of May this year and right after the launch, many Apple fans across the globe have been wating to get the official hands for this device. The excitement spreads around in countries like India where many Indian Apple fans have been waiting for much anticipated launch of the iPad series within the Indian smartphone market. The all new iPad Series includes both iPad Air as well as the new iPad Pro which has been distinguised between two different screen sizes.

If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new to a new iPad for 2024, then here we have got you covered with all the updates including about the launch date, specification and everything you need to know.

Apple iPad Air and Apple iPad Pro 2024 Indial Launch and Pricing Details

Apple recently wowed tech enthusiasts with its much-anticipated ‘Let Loose’ event, where they unveiled the sleek and powerful iPad Air 2024.

This latest iteration of the iPad Air series promises to redefine your digital experience with its groundbreaking features and stunning design. Let’s take a closer look at what makes the iPad Air 2024 a must-have device for tech-savvy individuals.

Performance Redefined: Meet the M2 Chipset

At the heart of the iPad Air 2024 lies the revolutionary M2 chipset, a powerhouse of performance that delivers a staggering 50% increase in speed compared to its predecessor, the M1 chip. Apple has left no stone unturned in its quest for enhanced performance, with the iPad Air 2024 boasting a threefold improvement over the A14 Bionic chip.

Whether you’re multitasking like a pro, launching apps in the blink of an eye, or immersing yourself in the latest games, the iPad Air 2024 ensures a seamless and responsive experience like never before.

The iPad Air 2024 isn’t just about raw power—it’s also a sight to behold. With its refined design and larger display, this device exudes sophistication from every angle.

Not to mention, it now supports a range of iPad Pro accessories, including the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, allowing you to unleash your creativity like never before.

Plus, with the front-facing camera strategically positioned on the longer edge, your video calls and content creation sessions are bound to reach new heights of clarity and convenience.

Innovative Features for Endless Possibilities

But wait, there’s more! The iPad Air 2024 comes packed with a plethora of innovative features designed to elevate your user experience to new heights.

From landscape stereo audio that transports you into the heart of your favorite movies and music, to Touch ID for effortless security and convenience, this device has it all.

And let’s not forget about spatial audio support, which takes your entertainment experience to the next level by enveloping you in rich, immersive soundscapes.

With a Type-C port for faster charging and support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G networks, the iPad Air 2024 ensures that you stay connected and powered up wherever you go.

When it comes to storage and size, the iPad Air 2024 offers something for everyone. Available in two variants—11-inch and 13-inch—it caters to diverse user preferences and needs. And with captivating color options like Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey, you can add a personal touch to your device and make it truly yours.

iPad Air 2024: Price, Variants, and Availability in India

Now, let’s talk numbers. In India, the 11-inch model of the iPad Air 2024 starts at Rs 59,990 for 128GB of storage, while the 13-inch variant begins at Rs 79,990. And the best part?

You won’t have to wait long to get your hands on this cutting-edge device—it hits the shelves on May 15, giving you the opportunity to experience its advanced capabilities firsthand.