Apple iPhone 13 discounted with upto Rs. 28K on Flipkart

If you are looking to upgrade to the current new flagship smartphone and specifically you are looking for a new iPhone despite knowing about Apple is just a few more days away to launch their new flagship for this year, the Apple iPhone 14 series officially, then we would like to cover you with a new offer brought by Flipkart.

To get you a better idea about the offer, Flipkart has come up with two in one offer where you will avail of discounts on the latest new iPhone 13 series where you will get price discounts of up to Rs. 28,000. Have a look at our article to know more about the new offers by Flipkart.

Flipkart offers discounts of up to Rs. 28K for iPhone 13 Series

So, now you know that Apple iPhone 13 series is available for discounts of up to Rs. 28K. However, this new price slash was revealed just before Apple is already working towards launching its new flagship iPhone for this year which includes its new iPhone 14 models.

For the people who are not knowing about this iPhone launch, Apple has already confirmed that they will be coming up with a new launch event named Far Out launch event which will be including the launch of the new iPhone 14 models as well as the new Watch Series 8 too.

Getting back to the offer side, as we mentioned, the offer is applicable on Flipkart for these new iPhones. However, the percentage of discounts will purely depend upon the internal storage variant you are opting for.

So, if you are going with the base model which comes with 128GB of internal storage then you can avail of the phone for a discount of up to 12 percent which brings its price down to Rs. 69,999.

Now, talking about the next and the mid variant, which will be coming with an internal storage of up to 256GB gets discounted and is priced for Rs. 79,999.

Now, if you are looking to have the double storage of the mid variant where you will get to see the iPhone 13 series with 512GB of internal storage gets a price slash by 11 percent where the pricing has been discounted down to Rs. 99,999.

The new offers can be applied on this iPhone with two different offers which include an exchange offer providing a discount of up to RS. 19,000 depending on the smartphone you are exchanging.

Also, there is a bank offer provided by Flipkart where we will get to see HDFC Bank Credit Card providing an add-on discount of up to Rs. 2,000.