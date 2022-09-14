Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Turkey is expensive among other countries

Apple finally brought the new iPhone 14 models to the market. However, there are four different models launched this year which include the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and also the Pro models which include the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone.

There were many such innovations and features introduced for this year’s iPhone 14 models which include it comes with a new A16 Bionic chipset and also there has been a major improvement on the camera side too. Also, there have been new design changes introduced with this new iPhone too.

After launching this smartphone, there were different sets of pricing being announced by the Cupertino giant.

However, talking more about the pricing side, specifically in the Indian markets, many users were unhappy about this price. Just like previous year’s iPhones, for this year also we got to see iPhone 14 models being priced higher than in other countries.

As we mentioned it’s just not India where the pricing has been hiked but in fact, we have other countries where the pricing for this new iPhone 14 model is priced ever higher than Indian pricing too. Let’s have a deep dive into the pricing for iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced the highest in Turkey

With the title, it must be quite clear that it just not only India but other countries which also include Turkey people who are quite unhappy about the pricing structure applied by the Cupertino giant, Apple.

As an Indian user, you shouldn’t be too concerned about the expense of this new iPhone 14 Pro Max model, as it has been reported that Turkey has the highest ever price for iPhone 14 models in the whole globe.

Let’s now talk about the pricing side of iPhone 14 Pro Max models, where it was confirmed that the Indian variant for this smartphone was launched for a price tag of RS. 1,29,900 where you will get 128GB of internal storage.

The same variant has been launched in Turkey but the price has been set for RS. 1,74,000 which is way higher than the Indian variant iPhone.

However, the top-end variant where we will get to see the 1TB internal storage has been launched for a price tag of Rs. 2.32 Lakhs.

Here India is in the third position when it comes to launched pricing for this new iPhone and the second position goes to Brazil where the 128GB variant for this iPhone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 1,34,000.