Apple iPhone 14 selling for as low as Rs.45000 for Flipkart Sale

Flipkart has announced their new Big Bachat Dhammal Sale for the year and we have many discounts which have been trending and have been selling in a very fast-paced manner.

But if you’ve been wanting to switch to new technology right away, and that too in a new smartphone, then we have a new sale update where it’s been reported that we will get to witness the new Apple iPhone 14 series, which will be offered for a discounted price right now.

Giving you a little preview of the new sale on Flipkart, it is said here that the prices on Apple’s iPhone 14 series have been reduced to as little as Rs. 45,000. You will, however, also receive discounts on the iPhone models, such as the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the Pro versions, such as the Pro and Pro Max. Therefore, if you’ve been considering upgrading to a new iPhone or even purchasing a new iPhone, we have you covered with a higher discount choice.

Apple iPhone 14 series discounted for as low as Rs.45000

If you currently visit the Flipkart website, have a look around! You may see the Apple iPhone 14 series’ cost, which is now being offered at a discount of Rs. 79,900. However, if you qualify, you will receive even greater savings on this item from the e-commerce behemoth Flipkart, which has pledged to deliver even more savings through bank incentives and exchange programs.

Speaking of bank promotions, it has been said that the HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card may help you receive more discounts on Apple iPhone 14 series purchases, and you will even receive a discount of Rs. 4000 for EMI purchases.

Additionally, if you want to receive additional savings, keep reading! Flipkart is once more giving you extortionate discounts when you trade in your phone. However, the conversion prices will be greatly influenced by the smartphone model you are currently using, its state, and if you have all the accessories, such as the smartphone box, official charger, and cable, which will enable you to receive peak discount pricing.

Apple iPhone 14 series – Specification and Features

So what are the features of the new Apple iPhone 14 series? This new Apple iPhone 14 series is supposed to have the flavor of bringing all the premium flagship features right into your hands. As usual, you get a larger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and on the back, a flagship functional dual camera arrangement consisting of a 12MP primary camera sensor together with an additional Ultrawide angle sensor. Additionally, you will receive the most recent iOS 16 software support out of the box.