Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models to Get a Price Hike! Says Reports

The arrival of the new iPhone 15 series, which includes both pro and non-pro models, has been drawing closer as the days have flown by.

As the debut draws near, there have been some recent updates regarding the new iPhone 15 series, which can be fairly amazing to hear about in terms of features but not so great to hear about in terms of pricing.

You did read that correctly. The most important aspect for all of us—the cost aspect—will come as a complete shock in the modern world.

Will There Be a Price Hike for the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models?

Let’s first look at the pricing that was leaked! Well, there have already been a lot of reports about pricing that indicate that the new iPhone 15 series models will likely cost more than they already do.

The tipsters revealed that the price hike will be announced as a result of the modifications made to these new phones, as Apple had planned to upgrade both the external and internal components of these phones this year.

According to a new report by Digitimes, the “[iPhone 15] Pro series is likely to suffer from a major price hike because of the chassis upgrades from stainless steel to titanium and the periscope lens upgrade, which is only for the Pro Max, for performing 5-6x optical zoom.”

Also Read: Apple Poised to Shed $194 Billion as China Broadens iPhone Ban

According to a study from Digitiimes, the modifications to the internal and external hardware are the main reason why the price of the Apple iPhone 15 series has increased.

According to specific claims, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s price would rise by a stunning $200, possibly making it the priciest iPhone ever, as a result of the new 10x optical zoom cameras that are integrated into the device.

The good news is that there won’t be any price adjustments for non-pro versions, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, thus the price change solely applies to the pro models. Here are some quick details on how much each iPhone 15 model costs.

Apple iPhone 15 – Starts from $799 (Same as iPhone 14)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus – Starting from $899 (Same as iPhone 14 Plus)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Starting from $1099 ($100 increase compared to iPhone 14 Pro)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max – Starting from $1299 ($200 increase compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max).

Speaking of the Apple iPhone 15 models’ specs, the entire line is believed to have more expensive and sophisticated titanium chassis that are stronger and lighter than the previously used stainless steel ones. This will only apply to Pro models, though, and it’s possible that Apple will significantly differentiate between Pro and Non-Pro versions, whether it’s in terms of features or pricing.

Also Read: China Prohibits Officials From Using IPhones At Work

Conclusion

So there you go, everyone. There are some intriguing new features and enhancements coming with the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. But as with many improvements, this one had a cost—quite literally, in this case. With titanium chassis and potent cameras, the Pro versions are getting a big upgrade, which raises their price.

The good news is that you won’t have to go deeper into your wallet if you’re eyeing the non-pro versions. They keep their former prices, allowing you to access some great Apple technology without going broke—well, maybe not for the pro models, but we can say that for the non-pro models.

Also Read: Apple may launch a cheaper MacBook to compete with ChromeBook Laptops

Always strike a balance between your budget and the newest and best features. Make a sensible decision when the iPhone 15 series launches, and may all of your technological explorations be exhilarating!

Source Credits: Forbes