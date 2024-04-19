Are you considering the new iPhone 15 Pro but concerned about the high price? Well, I have some wonderful news for you! Vijay Sales is providing an amazing discount on the iPhone 15 Pro, making it more affordable than ever before. Let’s go into the specifics of this great offer and how you may take advantage of it.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Selling for Up to Rs 16,700 Discount

Vijay Sales has offered a substantial discount on the iPhone 15 Pro, reducing the price by up to Rs 16,700. For many, this considerable price drop may be the impetus they need to finally take the plunge and upgrade to Apple’s next top smartphone.

Breaking Down the Deal: How Does it Work?

Flat Rs 6,700 Discount: The iPhone 15 Pro, known for its elegant look and outstanding performance, is currently available on Vijay Sales for just Rs 1,28,200.

This pricing is a flat decrease of Rs 6,700 from the original retail price of Rs 1,34,900, making it an excellent deal for anybody wanting to improve their smartphone experience.

Bank Card Bonanza: An additional Rs 10,000 off: But wait—there’s more! Vijay Sales is sweetening the bargain even further by providing an extra Rs 10,000 discount to clients using ICICI and SBI credit cards. This reduces the effective price to an amazing Rs 1,18,200, making it the best iPhone 15 Pro offer on the market.

Explore Exchange Offers: Still not convinced? Consider looking into exchange options to optimize your savings.

While the platform has not defined the maximum discount available for swaps, it is absolutely worth looking into by inputting your old phone’s information on the website. You may be pleasantly surprised by the additional savings you may get.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Specification and Features

Imagine holding a gadget that perfectly combines style, innovation, and elegance. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is a testimony to Apple’s unwavering quest of perfection in mobile technology. This engineering wonder, which will be released on September 12th, 2023, pushes the limits of what a smartphone can do.

At first sight, the iPhone 15 Pro stands out with its magnificent 6.10-inch touchscreen display and 120 Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re streaming your favorite entertainment or navigating through social media, every interaction is a visual treat owing to its clear resolution of 1179×2556 pixels and pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi).

And don’t forget about the sleek design, which comes in a variety of stylish hues such as Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium, all of which exude elegance and refinement.

Beneath its elegant façade is the core of a genuine powerhouse. The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by a hexa-core Apple A17 Pro processor, which provides lightning-fast performance and flawless multitasking. With 8GB of RAM, this device can easily manage even the most demanding activities, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working on the road.

For photographers, the iPhone 15 Pro is a dream come true. With a triple camera arrangement on the back that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, every photograph is a masterpiece waiting to happen. From beautiful landscapes to precise close-ups, the iPhone 15 Pro captures every moment with exceptional clarity and accuracy.

And for the ultimate selfie, the front-facing 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture produces breathtaking photos even in low-light situations.

The iPhone 15 Pro has storage choices ranging from 128GB to 1TB, giving you plenty of capacity to store your whole digital world. Whether it’s your huge photo library, your favorite movies and music, or your app and game collection, there’s enough space for everything. Say goodbye to storage issues and welcome to limitless possibilities.

The iPhone 15 Pro connects you in more ways than one. Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity ensures that you’re constantly connected to the world around you. With 5G connectivity, you can experience blazing-fast download speeds and lag-free streaming, keeping you ahead of the curve.

The iPhone 15 Pro is designed to resist the rigors of daily living, with an IP68 grade for dust and water protection. Whether you’re caught in a sudden deluge or accidently drop your phone, be assured that it’s made to last.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a variety of sensors to enhance your smartphone experience, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/magnetometer.

These sensors work together to provide you a smooth and intuitive user experience, whether you’re gaming, navigating, or just surfing the web.

Why Choose the iPhone 15 Pro?

While some may argue in favor of upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the basic Pro edition provides a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

With its sophisticated features, outstanding photographic capabilities, and flawless performance, the iPhone 15 Pro is the ideal choice for discriminating consumers who want nothing less than the finest.