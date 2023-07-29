Apple iPhone 15 Series to Feature a Bigger Camera Sensors

It’s been a long time since the Cupertino giant’s flagship, the iPhone 115 series has been making its way to top headlines with its new update. Even though we are just two months away to see the new iPhone 15 series where we will be getting to see four different models separated from pro and non-pro iPhones.

The Cupertino giant is already gearing up its release of the new iPhones and many such upgrades are expected to make their way to the new flagships, however, we have some new leaks and rumors which speculate the features you will be getting with this phone where specifically you will be getting a new camera sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 Speculated to Feature a Bigger Camera Sensor

Talking about the feature side of the smartphone, on the camera side the new Apple iPhone 15 series is said to come up with improved sensors, whereas it’s been said that the new iPhone 15 non-pro models which include an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be featuring a 48MP rear camera sensor which will be off the same camera sensor from its predecessor flagships, the iPhone 14 series.

However, the new iPhone 15 Pro models which include the iPhone Pro and the iPhone Pro Max will be coming with an improved camera where the phone will be coming with a 48MP sensor but this sensor will be quite bigger than the sensors embedded in the non-pro models.

The pro models’ sensor will be able to capture more light and also it will be working while shooting photos late at night.

One of the leaks by Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max by Apple will be having a 1/1.28-inch sensor whereas the non-pro iPhone models will be settling with a 1/1.5-inch sensor.

Not only that but this year’s flagship, the iPhone 15 series will be adopting state-of-the-art image sensors which will be providing improved image processing.

Apple iPhone 15 Models – Expected Specification

The Apple iPhone 15 models is expected to come with a great set of feature update where it’s been said that the flagship phones will be coming a similar deisng with an improved camera setup and also the phones will be gettting its power from a new chipset.

To keep the cost at the right spot, the cupertino giant may go with a predecessor flagship chipset whereas the pro models will be settling with a new chipset. It’s similar to what was done when the iPhone 14 was launch where we saw the non-pro models powered with A15 SoC whereas the pro models got its power from the new A16 Bionic chipset.

However, the iPhone 15 models will also have similar feature here the non-pro models will be settling with the A16 Bionic Soc whereas the pro models will be getting the power from the latest new in-house built, A17 SoC.

There are also speculations claiming that this year, Apple will be finally saying good bye to their notch displays and will be introducing the new Dynamic Island display to all pro as well as non-pro models. Also, to comply with the new European Union law, cupertino giant have no other options, but infact with this new iPhone 15 series will be coming with a Type-C port instead of the lighting port.

Conclusion

The iPhone 15 series, which offers cutting-edge camera features, increased performance, and a novel design, promises to be an exciting update all around. It’s reasonable to say that Apple continues to innovate and set the benchmark for the smartphone industry as we impatiently await its formal release. So, mark your calendars and get ready to see Cupertino’s newest and greatest in a few short months!

