Apple iPhone 15 series will be featuring a Qualcomm 5G modem

As Qualcomm announced last week, the chipmaker giant will be purportedly providing the new 5G modem chips for the cutting-edge flagship smartphone from Apple which will be the new iPhone 15 series.

For individuals who aren’t aware! It’s been already said that the chip maker, Qualcomm had recently planned to give nearly north of 20% of the 5G modem parts for the cutting-edge iPhone 15 series which will be launched in the year 2023. Here is all that we know up until this point:

Apple iPhone 15 Series to feature a Qualcomm 5G modem

We have another statement emerging from Qualcomm’s CFO, Akash Palkhiwala who appeared for examining the company’s financial Q4 results for Apple item benefits said that “We currently expect having the great amount of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from our past 20% assumption.”

Apart from that, Palkhiwala was also seen stating that there have been no such modifications in planning assumption “we are assuming a base commitment from Apple item benefits in fiscal ’25 ”

Earlier leaks proposed that, while the Cupertino giant, Apple is already pursuing fostering its own new 5G modem for the following year’s iPhones, the chipmaker Qualcomm has said that it will be proceeding to give its modem to impending iPhones at least until 2025.

Talking more about this Qualcomm 5G modem back in October, we had another report emerging from Haitong International Protections pundit Jeff Pu was seen stating in a letter to investors which claimed that Qualcomm will supply their productive and strong Snapdragon X75 modem for its impending 2024 iPhone models.

Talking about all of the four iPhone 15 renditions, it’s been normal that these new iPhones will be furnished with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X70 modem. There is another report emerging from MacRumors which claims that the 5G modem would be manufactured by TSMC which will create this chipset utilizing a 4nm innovation.

The iPhone 15 with an X70 modem could give download velocities of up to 10 Gbps, worked on satisfaction, worked on signal quality, and up to 60% superior authority efficacy.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a notable Apple pundit, also anticipated that the iPhone 15 will keep on utilizing Qualcomm modems.

According to Kuo, because of the immense demand for the 6.7-point iPhone 14 Star Max, Apple may select to additionally differentiate its next iPhone 15 Expert and Ace Max adaptations. We will make sure to keep you updated with additional details in the approaching future. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory for additional updates.