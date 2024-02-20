With its latest innovative launches, Cupertino-based giant Apple has been at the top of the headlines lately. We recently saw the launch of the all-new Apple Vision Pro headgear, which has completely shaken up the entire Virtual Reality industry moving forward with Apple’s launch timeline for 2024; now we have leaked about the next generation iPhone, the much awaited Apple iPhone 16 series on which all the tech lovers have their eyes on.

And right when we have many leaks and rumors on the Apple iPhone 16 series floating around the internet, recently we discovered a significant leak sharing that the pro model iPhone, the iPhone 16 Pro, would be getting two additional color options to its catalog, which is something that has left Apple fans quite curious about the Cupertino giant’s ambitious plans for the future.

If you are excited about the launch of the new flagship for the year, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone, we have covered you with some fantastic leaks you should know about. Let’s take a close look at it now.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro getting a new color within its Catalog

Apple iPhone’s Pro model is among the much-anticipated, awaited flagships for the year, where we have always seen some fantastic upgrades over its predecessor models.

However, for this year, it looks like Apple is not settling for an upgrade in terms of specs but is also looking to make the iPhone 16 Pro unique in terms of color options.

As mentioned in the title, we have leaks suggesting that the new flagship for the year, the iPhone 16 Pro, will get two unique color options within their catalog: Desert Titanium and Titanium Gray.

In the color name itself, it’s pretty evident that Apple has been strongly emphasizing the word “Titanium,” which means that the upcoming models will continue to have robust and durable titanium models and to make it more obvious to the buyers, we will see the smartphone’s color options to add the word “Titnaium in their color option.

Are the new color options for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro resembling any older color options?

Talking about the new color options for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro, new color options will replace the older color options.

Where we have reports suggesting that the Gold Color, which has been a major part of the Apple iPhone models, is going to be replaced with the Desert Titanium, and the other color options, including the Tatnium Gray, are going to be replaced by Space Gray Shade which has again been the color within the iPhone’s catalog for years and years.

Other Leaks on Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Besides the leaks mentioned above, we also have a report from MacRumors, who shared that the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro with colors like Black Titanium and White titanium will also be a significant attraction.

Over and above these leaks, we do have suggestions sharing that the iPhone 16 base models will be getting newly arranged cameras on the rear side where the cameras will now housed vertically instead of horizontally housing.

Other than this, we also have leaks sharing that the Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will be getting an upgrade in terms of internal hardware specs.

So, now, talking about the specs, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro will have a more extensive 6.27-inch panel on the front side, making the phone quite handy for dimension.

The smartphone will be the smartphone with an OLED Panel, which can now get an upgrade to the latest 120Hz refresh rate panel, and also, the smartphone’s screen-to-body ratio will be increased to 89.75%.

Regarding the power, right now, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro will be getting its power from the A18 Pro processor, which will be the latest new processor ever launched. The details about the A18 Pro SoC are still unwrapped, so we will have to wait a bit more to get more information about it.