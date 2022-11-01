Apple iPhone SE 4 display type not decided yet, says reports

After launching the new flagship-level smartphone for this year which is the new Apple iPhone 14 series, we got to see this smartphone gaining a lot of traction and attention from the users buying this smartphone. Although after launching this new flagship-level smartphone, we already have reports coming out about the upcoming SE smartphone, iPhone SE 4 which is a budget-friendly iPhone from Apple.

Although, prior to the official launch of this smartphone, we already have a lot of leaks and rumors floating around about this smartphone.

Talking about the leaks, initially, the smartphone was speculated to get the inspiration for its design from Apple’s previously launched XR smartphone, and also it was said that Apple will be introducing more changes on the design as well as on the display side where the display size was speculated to be as large as 6.1-inch.

This was the leak coming out about this Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone until now, but we still don’t have any such confirmed updates about the display specification which will be chosen by Apple. Here is everything we got for you:

Apple iPhone SE 4 – LCD or OLED display?

There has been a new report coming out from a popular tipster named Ross Young via 9to05Mac, who suggests that the Cupertino giant has been giving considering both panels including an LCD panel and also an OLED Panel for this upcoming iPhone SE 4 smartphone.

Does this mean that there will be two different variants launched with the Apple iPhone SE 4 lineup? Maybe YES! If this is so far true then we would say that Apple might go with a smaller screen 5.7-inch in size and it will be an LCD panel also there will be a bigger model which will be featuring a 6.1-inch screen but will be an OLED Panel.

So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone then you can adopt an LCD panel, or else you can just add a little extra budget to get an OLED panel smartphone.

Currently, it’s been said that Apple is in talks with its display suppliers in order to supply two different display panels for the same smartphone series.

Talking more about the specification side of this Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone, it’s been said that this smartphone could possibly feature the latest and most powerful A16 Bionic Chipset onboard which will be providing a great overall package of performance and battery efficiency.

There is also going to be a major upgrade introduced within the camera department of this upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone.