Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped for 2024 with a improved design, says reports

Apple has been already launching its new segment of smartphones and also other products. Although recently, we got to see the Cupertino giant revealing the improved and refreshed iPhones for this year, the iPhone 14 models came with a refreshed improved specification and feature onboard.

After launching the iPhone 14 series recently we got to see Apple emerging in the headlines. However, after launching the new 14 series iPhones, it’s been said that Apple is also working towards developing the next generation iPhone SE models which will be also called the iPhone SE 4.

Giving you a brief about this iPhone SE 4 smartphone, it’s been speculated that this iPhone will be launched with a wide range of improved specifications and features, and also Apple will be adopting a design change this time which will be a game changer considering that the previous SE models including the first generation to the third generation models came with the old thick bezel designed.

If you are also excited about the new iPhones coming from Apple, then here we have got you covered with all the recent leaks and rumors floating around about this upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone.

Apple iPhone SE 4 – Leaks and Rumors

Talking more about the leaks and rumors for Apple iPhone SE 4, there has already been a lot of leaks floating around about this smartphone. To give you a major glimpse about the smartphone, it’s been said this smartphone will be featuring a wide range of changes in its design and specification and also will be coming for a higher price tag.

Also, we have a new leaked report claiming that these Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphones will be replacing the Apple iPhone Mini models which already came with a compact design but were later discontinued because of their poor sales record.

Leaked Specification

Talking about the specification side, it’s been said that this Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone will be featuring a bigger screen which will be a 6.1-inch LCD, and also will be coming with Notch at the top.

To give a main idea about the design, it’s been said that this new Apple iPhone SE 4 smartphone’s design will be very much inspired by the iPhone XR design. Also, we have reports claiming that the upcoming Apple SE 4 smartphone could feature a Touch ID sensor in the power button which will help cut costs on the production of the smartphone.

This was all about the leaks and rumors for the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4. However, we will be updating you with more details about the smartphone soon.