Apple iPhone SE prices go down under Rs. 15000 via Flipkart

Looking for a new iPhone now? Now you can grab a great new deal for their new iPhone SE 2020 coming with flagship-level specifications including a flagship chipset from 2020 which is the A13 Bionic Soc from Apple.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 get’s its price down to Rs. 13,499

Although this smartphone is more

than capable enough to compete with many such under Rs. 20,000 smartphones too. However, this smartphone has been listed on the Flipkart India platform and offers an extra layer of discount for its iPhone SE 2020 with exchange offers and also bank offers.

Here the lower-end variant which is the 64GB variant comes for a price tag of Rs. 39,900 and it already got a price slash by 23% which brings down its pricing to Rs. 30,499.

However, you’re lucky enough if you got a smartphone to exchange, and if that smartphone is in good working condition then you can get an extra price slash with exchange offers and this reduces the pricing further down too.

Talking more about the exchange offer, now Flipkart provides Apple iPhone SE 2020 for an exchange offer for a price tag of Rs. 17,000 which again brings a major price slash and brings its pricing way down below Rs. 15,000 and makes it around Rs. 13,499. Although the final pricing may change depending upon the condition of the smartphone.

As an add-on, Flipkart will also be offering another extra layer of bank discounts which can be also used to get a major price slash.

However, Flipkart promise to provide a price cut by 5% with the help of the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, and also you will be getting freebies including free Bitcoin which will be worth Rs. 201, and you will be getting a premium Hotstar membership too. Before getting the discount, we would suggest you go through all the terms and conditions to get extra discounts on this smartphone.

If you are interested to get other storage variants that come for a price of Rs. 35,499 which will be coming with this pricing discount too and also you will see a 256GB internal storage variant which will be availed for a tag of Rs. 45.099 and will be getting an extra price slash by 17 percent.

What is the main feature you will see here?

Getting to the feature side of this Apple iPhone SE 2020 here you will get to see the 2020 flagship SoC which is the A13 Bionic chipset. Also on the front, we will get to see a 4.7-Inch Retina HD display and on the back the smartphone sports a 12MP sensor with a 7MP sensor on the front.

Also, you will be getting water and dust resistance which makes it the only smartphone under the Rs. 15,000 price bracket to get this rating.