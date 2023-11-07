Apple M3 Chipset Benchmark Leak Highlights Major Performance Jump from M2 with 3NM

When it comes to performance and efficient powering inside a laptop, a processor does play a very important role here. In today’s date, we do have strong competitors like Intel and AMD, who have been giving strong competition against each other every year to release their latest and best processors. However, despite having the best processor in the market, the leading processor is the M series chipset from Apple, which has also topped the charts regarding efficiency and performance.

Apple has been strongly delving into the process game, and with a considerable performance boost every year, many Apple fans get excited about what’s next. They will power their upcoming Apple Macbooks, Macs, and even iPads.

Talking about the next Apple M series processor, there are already a lot of leaks floating around about the upcoming M chipset. This M3 series chipset will power the future MacBook, iMacs, and other Apple computers. While there is no confirmed update from Apple about their chipset’s capabilities, recently, we got leaked Benchmark reports of their M3 series chipset, which signifies a major improvement in power and efficiency. Here is everything you need to know.

Apple M3 Series Benchmarks Test Leaks Are Out

The blazingly fast M3 chipset will feature a huge improvement on both performance and GPU side, with the increase in efficiency leading to a whole new boost in terms of efficiency, which will help future MacBook computers to last for a more extended time.

Now, moving on to further details about the M3 series chipset, it’s been said that the new chips will be the first-ever M series chipset from Apple, which will be manufactured under the 3NM process. It may take a considerable leap in efficiency and graphical output.

The upcoming M3 series will include three different chipsets: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chipset. These trio chipsets will have a boating base frequency of 4.05 GHz and promise to perform a significant boost in both CPU and GPU performance.

The benchmark-tested version will feature the latest and most powerful 16GB of RAM, giving hope that the new M series-powered Apple computer will come with a faster 16GB RAM, too.

The M3 Pro chipset was tested with a 36GB RAM computer, and the top-end M3 Max chipset was tested with a 128GB RAM computer.

Talking more about the benchmark results, outside of what Apple shared during their presentation, the benchmark test shows that the Apple M3 series has managed to score an impressive 3000 points for single-core performance. In contrast, the multi-core performance beefs up to a whopping 12096 points.

The M3 Pro chipset showcases the results of having the same 3000 points in single-core performance, whereas, in the multi-core performance, there is a slight upgrade where the points touch 15173 points.

The top-end M3 Max also showcases the same 3000 points for single-core performance, whereas, in the multi-core performance, it’s nowhere near to other younger siblings where the performance scores have bombed to a whopping 21539 points.

Apple M3 MacBooks VS Apple M2 MacBooks – Which One Should You Choose?

The proof mentioned above clearly shows that the new Apple M3-powered computers will be way more powerful than the M2-powered computers.

This leaves fans curious about what they should consider buying. Like, do they need this kind of power to perform daily tasks?

If we debate on this topic, it’s going to be a huge one! In conclusion, tech lovers who strive for the latest can go with this MacBook M3 series model, and that’s not all.

The first and foremost thing here is that the M3 is manufactured under the 3NM process. In contrast, the M2 is manufactured under the 5NM process, which does make a massive difference in performance and efficiency. So, power users can take advantage of this enormous boost.

Talking about the pricing, the Apple MacBook M3’s pricing stays consistent for this year with their previous models’ released price. However, we expect the Apple MacBook M2 to get a slight price slash to make space for the latest MacBooks.

So, if you are cautious about the price, go with the M2 MacBook, or if you are striving for more power and efficiency and have a budget to afford the M3 MacBook, then go with the latest one.