Apple MacBook with M2 SoC Launched – Is it worth it to upgrade?

After a very long wait finally we have the new Apple MacBook powered with the latest M2 SoC. Well, there have been many publications covering the launch but here we have got you covered with helping you to take a decision about whether is it really worth it to get a new MacBook now.

There is no denying that the new MacBook has seen a significant performance improvement. However, if you look closer, you’ll discover that these were the MacBooks that Apple had originally planned to ship in 2022, but had to push back owing to supply chain issues. Therefore, we might say it’s more comparable to a MacBook 2022 than a MacBook 2023.

Let’s take a quick look at the features of these new MacBook models from Apple and decide whether it would be worthwhile to upgrade right away. Also, let’s take a look at the strategy Apple has applied to convert its customers.

Apple MacBook’s Specification is the main strategy to convert customers

In keeping with tradition, Apple has expanded its Macbook portfolio this year by releasing two distinct models. There is a 14-inch and a 16-inch model; what makes them different from one another?

Again, the answer is “yes” for screen sizes, but there is a caveat. Here, it appears as though Apple is attempting to persuade the customer to purchase the top-tier 16-inch MacBook.

Regarding this, these MacBooks differ not only in terms of screen sizes but also in terms of CPUs. This year, Apple introduced the M2 Pro and M2 Max, two new CPUs.

And guess what? The 14-inch variant is powered by the M2 Pro chipset, while the 16-inch model is powered by the M2 Max chipset.

And if spending a little more money gets you a bigger screen and a better CPU, wouldn’t you be preparing to buy the top-tier laptop? Well, the majority of the public may convert here.

Speaking of these new dual chipsets, we have previously written a thorough essay on them! nonetheless, to offer you a brief overview. The 12-core CPU is shared by the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

The M2 Pro will feature a 19-core GPU, however, the M2 has a 38-core GPU, which is twice as many cores as the M2 Pro. However, you will notice a performance difference on the GPU side.

Also, you will be finding differences on the memory side, where the M2 Pro comes with 32GB RAM memory and the M2 Max settles with a whopping 96GB of RAM memory.

The new M2 max chipset is actually launched as the industry-leading as well as the world’s most powerful and power-efficient chip for a laptop, so definitely, this is something that will be attracting customers.

Conclusion – Is it worth upgrading to a new MacBook?

Nevertheless, if you own a MacBook M1! Then, unless you are not a creator and a casual user who completes college work or even a business job, we would recommend that the M1 model is far more sufficient to manage your everyday activities. Otherwise, we would advise waiting for newer M3 models.

You may absolutely go on with purchasing the newest and most powerful models if you are still on the fence about it.