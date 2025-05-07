For more than a decade, Apple fans have marked their calendars for the same time every year: September. That’s when Apple unveils its newest iPhones, typically in a single, carefully orchestrated launch event that sets the tone for the smartphone industry. But change may be on the horizon.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, along with a report from The Information, Apple is preparing to shake up this long-standing tradition. Beginning as early as 2025, the company could begin rolling out its iPhones in two distinct waves budget models in the spring, premium Pro and foldable versions in the fall.

For years, Apple has maintained a one-size-fits-all inauguration approach. Each fall, the entire iPhone lineup standard and Pro alike initiated side by side, giving patrons a clear, yearly moment to decide which version to buy. But as the smartphone market matures and competition stiffens, especially from Android competitors like Samsung, Apple appears to be looking for new ways to maintain its edge.

Under this new plan, Apple would inaugurates its more Budget-friendly iPhones models like the iPhone 18 and 18E in the first half of the year, likely around March or April. The more advanced devices, such as the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the much-rumored iPhone 18 “Air” or “Slim,” would arrive later in the fall. In a bold new move, Apple’s first foldable phone may also be part of the fall lineup.

While the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is still expected to follow the traditional fall release this year, Kuo says this bifurcated strategy could begin with the iPhone 18 series in 2025 and extend through at least 2027.

Why Now? A Strategic Pivot

The change is more than a scheduling adjustment it’s a strategic pivot. Apple’s reasoning, in accordance to Kuo, appears to be rooted in global competition and manufacturing logistics. Competitors, particularly Samsung, have long opted for earlier-in-the-year releases, typically inaugurating their flagship Galaxy phones in January. By waiting until September, Apple often leaves a noticeable marketing gap where competitors dominate headlines and patron attention.

“Competitors typically release new models in [the first half of the year],” Kuo noted. “By launching new iPhones in [the first half], Apple could close the marketing gap.”

And in markets like China where local brands release phones at breakneck speed Apple faces increasing pressure to stay relevant year-round.

“Due to intense competition, Apple needs to offer more iPhone models,” Kuo said. “Launching them all in [the second half] risks diluting marketing efforts.”

What’s Coming Next?

In the short term, Apple is still on track to launch a redesigned iPhone 17 later this year. Among the most exciting developments is a new thinner iPhone variant rumored to be called the iPhone 17 “Air” or “Slim.” Early reports suggest it will feature a 6.6-inch screen and an ultra-thin 5.5mm body, possibly making it Apple’s slimmest smartphone ever. The price? Somewhere between $900 and $1,000, positioning it between the standard and Pro lines.

Kuo also mentioned that Apple is already working on a next-generation version of this model with a larger screen, expected to arrive in late 2027 an early indicator that the company may be layering new sub-lines into its iPhone family.

If Apple truly adopts this staggered release strategy, it signals a more flexible, responsive approach to the smartphone market. It could allow Apple to experiment with new designs like foldables without risking the sales of its more stable models. It might also help the company better weather supply chain challenges and respond to shifting global demands.

Of course, Apple has yet to officially confirm any of these changes. The company traditionally plays its cards close to the chest, offering few details until it’s ready to take the stage.

But if the reports are accurate, this change could be one of the biggest shakeups in Apple’s product cycle since the original iPhone launched in 2007. For customers, it may mean more choice, more frequent upgrades and a new rhythm to the year.