Apple new iMac with M3 chipset has been leaked

Apple, the tech giant, has some thrilling news for its loyal fans. The company is all set to introduce some new Macs to its portfolio this year, including the highly anticipated iMac. The new iMac, which will come in two versions codenamed J433 and J434, is expected to feature the latest M3 chip, promising significant performance upgrades.

According to insider sources, the new iMac is rumored to be based on the 3nm process technology, which will significantly enhance its performance. The new iMac is expected to boast a 24-inch screen size and will be available in the same color options as the previous iMac, including blue, silver, pink, and orange.

Apart from the new iMac, Apple is rumored to be working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, codenamed J515, which would be a first for the company. While not much is known about this new MacBook Air, there is speculation that it may feature the upcoming M3 chip.

The upcoming WWDC 2023 event could be the perfect platform for Apple to announce its new Mac lineup. The event is expected to see the arrival of the more powerful M3 chip, which will make the new iMac and MacBook Air even more powerful.

In addition to the new iMac and MacBook Air, there are rumors of M3 Pro and M3 Max-based MacBook Pros in the works, although details are scarce at this point. As always, Apple’s plans for its Mac lineup remain a closely guarded secret.

The new Mac lineup promises to be an exciting addition to Apple’s already impressive portfolio this year. With the latest M3 chip, redesigned internal components, and a range of colors to choose from, Apple fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

In conclusion, Apple continues to innovate and push the boundaries of technology, and the new Mac lineup is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering the best products to its customers. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple’s new Mac lineup, as we bring you the latest news and developments from the world of technology.