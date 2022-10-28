Apple planning to launch its bigger 16-inch iPad for 2023

The Cupertino giant, Apple is reportedly planning towards adding another new lineup with the entire iPad lineup. Previously, we got to see Apple launching their newly refreshed lineup of 10th generation iPad and also an M2 iPad Pro device, and after this launch, we have another report claiming that there is another new Apple iPad product with a 16-inch in display size to be launch soon in the coming year. This new iPad will be leaving room to differentiate between a laptop and a laptop. Here is everything we have got for you:

Apple 16-inch iPad for 2023

This new leak about the Cupertino giant planning for a bigger screen iPad comes out from a recent report from the source, The Information, where it was said that Apple is planning towards launching their new 16-inch iPads in the fourth new quarter of 2023. Also, if this leak becomes a reality, this new iPad will be the biggest and comes with a bigger screen after the currently shipping 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Following the report, this same rumored 16-inch iPad might very well even further blur the distinction here between iPad and MacBook, helping to bring the tablet’s bigger screen in line with those of Apple’s biggest laptop, which also comes with a 16-inch display.

The audience for Apple iPad 16-inch Pad

For the people who aren’t aware! iPad from Apple has not only focussed towards using student usage but also it has been set for professional use, where several audiences are among the users who pick iPads for their professional usage.

For that audience, there is a need for a bigger screen, so maybe Apple is considering that part of the audience and is bringing a bigger screen iPad which will be focussed towards this creative professional users.

Talking more about this iPad, it’s been speculated that Apple will be adding its new internals to this iPad where it’s been speculated the unannounced M3 chipset which is an upgraded chipset from its predecessor M2 chip and is mainly for MacBooks will be making its way to this 16-inch iPad. However, we will have to wait a little more for a confirmed update.

There also be an upgrade on the display side as well as the battery side, where this iPad is said to feature a ProMotion display and on the battery side, with a more efficient chip and a bigger battery capacity, this iPad will be able to provide a better battery backup. So, with this, we can say that this 16-inch iPad will be priced on a higher side