Apple is allegedly preparing one of the biggest changes to its iPhone inauguration strategy in years and it could change the way patron experience the brand’s most iconic product. According to The Information, starting in 2026, Apple will no longer release all iPhones at once each fall. Instead, the company plans to stagger its launches inaugurating its Pro lineup and first-ever foldable iPhone in fall 2026, while pushing the release of standard models to spring 2027.

A New Era for the iPhone

The strategy marks a fundamental shift in Apple’s approach, one that aligns with a larger vision to increase the iPhone lineup from five to six distinct models while managing manufacturing demands.

Leading this new inauguration schedule will be a fall 2026 lineup focused entirely on Apple’s most premium gadgets. This includes the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, a new iPhone 18 Air, and perhaps most notably Apple’s long-anticipated foldable iPhone.

Sources suggest the foldable iPhone will attribute a book-style design, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold, with a compact 5.7-inch outer display and an inner screen approaching 8 inches when unfolded. If true, this would place Apple in direct competition with Samsung and Google in the foldable space, an area where it’s been absent despite growing market interest.

The introduction of a gadget named the “iPhone Air” hints at a lighter, possibly more available addition to the Pro lineup, though Apple hasn’t yet shared what will set it apart from its siblings.

In a large departure from its usual September inauguration window, Apple is shifting the release of the standard iPhone 18 and a new entry-level iPhone 16e to the spring of 2027. That delay roughly six months may surprise loyal customers used to yearly upgrades, but it’s not without reason.

By splitting its launch cycle, Apple hopes to reduce strain on its supply chain, balance workloads for its assembly partners, and improve forecasting. Inaugurating in two waves also gives Apple more time to increase production in new regions like India, which will play an increasingly important role in the years ahead.

This rollout ties closely to Apple’s ongoing shift toward manufacturing in India, a move designed to lessen its reliance on China in the midst of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. The new iPhones inaugurating in spring 2027 are expected to be the first major wave made in Indian factories.

While the release timing may change, Apple is also using 2026 to inaugurate important design upgrades. Among the most exciting is under-display Face ID, expected to come to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

This would allow Apple to ditch the notch and possibly even the Dynamic Island, leaving only a tiny pinhole for the front camera. The result is a more immersive, edge-to-edge display and a cleaner front design something Apple has long been working toward.

Expanding the iPhone family to six models with one being foldable introduces enormous production complexity. Apple’s current system of launching everything in September strains suppliers, creates bottlenecks, and leads to hiring spikes at factories.

It also gives Apple the chance to shine a brighter spotlight on each model without the noise of simultaneous product drops.

For iPhone patrons, this could mean adjusting updated habits. Those looking for the latest standard iPhone may now have to wait until spring, while early adopters of the newest Pro or foldable models will continue to get their gadgets in the fall.

From an industry standpoint, Apple’s entry into the foldable market is huge. With its hardware and software integration and unmatched brand loyalty Apple could give foldables the mainstream boost they’ve been waiting for.

With a foldable iPhone, under-display Face ID, a possible new “iPhone Air,” and a staggered launch calendar, Apple is laying the groundwork for the biggest evolution in the iPhone’s history since the introduction of the Plus and Pro lines.