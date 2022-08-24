Apple plans to produce its iPhone 14 series to close the gap with China

Apple has started planning its manufacture its upcoming iPhone flagship which will be its new iPhone 14 in India. This new iPhone 14 series is expected to launch soon in the first week of September probably on the 7th of September!

To add more details about this, Apple is already planning to buy this new iPhone 14 series just two months after its release which will be closing the gap between the production of iPhones within China as well as in India. Let’s find out more about this initiative by Apple.

Apple plans to produce the iPhone 14 series in India

As of now, many of us could be aware of the fact that Apple is already producing its iPhones within the Indian markets.

However, till now previous generation iPhones was produced in India. In fact, the iPhone 13 series has also started production in India but it made its start after a massive gap of about six to nine months after launch.

As a good piece of news, now Apple is planning to soon make its way to the production of its upcoming new flagship right after two months of its official launch.

This comes as a piece of good news for Indian iPhone manufacturers as now their Indian unit will be playing a vital role in order supply these new anticipated iPhone models to the entire world and also this will be helping towards the availability of this smartphone within the Indian markets too.

Even Apple says that its plan to start production of iPhones within its India manufacturing unit was planned in order to close the gap between its main production unit located in China.

Production in India is moreover considered as Apple taking an alternative to producing its smartphone and not also depend on full-on China because of Xi-Jinping’s administration clashes caused within the US government.

A popular report coming by Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities Group predicts that for this time Apple will be planning towards producing these new iPhones in both China as well as in India together at the same time.

Talking more about the production of these iPhones, the manufacturer of iPhones, Foxconn Technology Group has already started its process of shipping the required components of its iPhones and then assembling them in the India production unit which is located in the southern region of India in Chennai.

Although, we will be adding more details about the production plan by Apple as things get confirmed in the coming days.