Sony PlayStation VR2 is said to launch soon in the early’s of 2023

Sony is already working towards introducing its newly developed Sony PlayStation VR2 which will be offering almost a see-through view for its users and also users will be able to customize their play area and even controls too. Let’s get to know more about this new Sony PlayStation VR2 down below:

Sony to launch PlayStation VR2 in 2023

Talking more about this newly developed PlayStation VR2, it’s been said that Sony will be adding more and more features to this new device.

Although, the device is now going through its development phase and soon is expected to make its way to release in early 2023 Sony.

If you are thinking about who confirmed this? Well as good news Sony itself through its United Kingdom Platform confirmed the development of this new PlayStation VR2 headset and also the tweet clearly confirmed saying that it will be making its way to launch somewhere in 2023.

The launch month for this new device is expected to lie between the first six months of the year 2023. To know more about this device, you can have a look at this tweet embedded down below:

What are the features you will get to see?

There are many such features we expect to be featured for this Sony PlayStation VR2, here we have mentioned a few down below:

See-Through View Feature

One of the main features we will get to see with this new Sony PlayStation VR2 comes with a new innovative feature that makes the headset capable enough to provide a See-Through view for its users.

With See Through view, the headset will be providing its users with a vision of its entire surrounding while putting on this headset.

This new feature will be quite handy for many of users who want to get an impressive experience for its users. This new headset will be coming with a function button on the headset to turn on this See-Through View.

What’s more?

Sony will be also adding the feature of a broadcast mode which will be helping you to customize the play area with the help of a controller and also embedded camera system too.

To toggle Broadcast Mode, you can just use the camera system to scan the rooms which the help of embedded sense controllers which will be allowing the users to expand their play area. Also, you will get support for VR Mode and Cinematic Mode too.

As of now, we will have to wait a little more to get confirmed updates about this new headset coming from Sony. We will be updating you with more updates about this PlayStation VR2 in the near future.