Apple reportedly testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldables

Prior to the release of the iPhone 14, Apple is said to be testing an Electronic Paper Display from E Ink as a viable option for the secondary display on a future foldable iPhone or tablet.

According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the second panel will employ e-ink technology due to its power-saving qualities. According to Kuo, Apple may employ an e-ink on the cover screen to display notifications, updates, and other information while simultaneously extending battery life.

Apple resting Electronic Paper Display

“Apple is currently testing E Ink’s Electronic Paper Display (EPD) again for full cover screen for new future foldable devices as well as tablet-like applications.” “Due to its significant strength capabilities, the color EPD seems to have the possibility for becoming a popular solution with foldable smartphones’ must-have cover/second screen,” Kuo noted in a tweet.

The Cupertino-based tech firm is also said to be working on a new sort of display for folding iPhones or iPads, similar to the one used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to The Elec, work on an OLED screen that does not require a polarizing layer has begun.

Polarizing the screen enhances vision by allowing light to move only in specific directions. Rather than a polarizer film, Samsung Display printed a color filter on the thin film encapsulation abbreviated as CF on TFE and added a black pixel define layer. This enabled the foldable panel to provide clearer colors through the color filter.

Recently, Kuo speculated that the foldable iPhone might become a reality as soon as the next several years. According to a Macrumors story citing Kuo, the foldable iPhone would feature a screen size ranging from 7.5 to 8 inches. Previous speculations stated that the foldable iPhone will be similar in size to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo also claims that the forthcoming foldable iPhone’s screen would be iPad Mini-sized when folded. This certainly indicates that Apple is adopting Samsung’s Galaxy Fold strategy. The tech titan may offer a regular-sized phone that unfolds to become a tablet.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) expert Ross Young, Apple’s foldable iPhone would be postponed until 2025. The explanation offered is that the business is investigating all-screen folding MacBooks.

