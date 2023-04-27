Apple Rumored to Develop iPadOS 17 for Unreleased Large iPad Sizes

If you’re a fan of Apple, you’ve definitely heard the most recent rumors regarding the tech giant creating a new version of iPadOS 17 that is specially made for bigger iPad sizes. According to the rumor, Apple intends to launch the first of these new, bigger iPads in 2019. In preparation for WWDC 2023, when iOS 17 is anticipated to debut, let’s take a closer look at the potential features the next release may have.

New Features for the Largeipar iPads

A reputable Twitter user going by the handle @analyst941 claims that Apple’s upcoming iPad software will enable a variety of larger iPads currently under development that have more sophisticated features. A 14.1-inch iPad with an M3 Pro processor is anticipated to be the first of these devices when it is introduced in 2019. Through Thunderbolt 4, this bigger iPad model will be able to operate up to two 6K monitors at 60Hz. It’s interesting to note that the upcoming iPadOS 17 will enable this feature, which implies that the bigger iPad may contain more than one Thunderbolt connector.

The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro size would be surpassed by a 14.1-inch iPad, making it the biggest iPad to date. Although there have been rumors regarding Apple’s interest in bigger iPads for some time, it’s not known what the brand would label this next model. According to rumors, the bigger gadget may be given a moniker like “iPad Ultra” or “iPad Studio” to set it apart from the present variants. However, this assertion is unsupported by any hard data and is based solely on rumors.

Development of Larger iPads

Larger iPad rumors have been going around for a while, and Bloomberg has reported on the company’s interest in these gadgets. A 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, according to display analyst Ross Young, will debut in the first quarter of 2023. He then revised his forecast, indicating that the gadget had either been postponed or canceled. Apple is reportedly working on a 16-inch iPad that it expects to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a recent claim by Wayne Ma of The Information. The fact that Mark Gurman’s Apple product roadmap for this year does not include these bigger iPad models suggests that there may not be any substantial iPad hardware changes in 2023.

What to Expect from iOS 17?

Despite the lack of specific information, a reliable insider has given us some insight into what we could anticipate from iOS 17. A Weibo report claims that iOS 17 will make several modifications to the iPhone Lock Screen. Similar to sharing the Apple Watch face, users will be able to share their personal Lock Screen themes. Additionally, the new version will offer enhanced Apple Music integration, enabling users to read lyrics right on the Lock Screen. Additionally, users could receive access to more typeface and emoji wallpaper personalization choices.

Additionally, the Control Centre UI will be changed, and it’s possible that the App Library may allow user-created categories and other tools for organizations. The leaker claims that the flashlight will likely receive an update that will add a brightness slider in place of the existing adjustment mechanism, providing users more control over the lamp’s brightness. We should take these rumors and leaks with a grain of salt as they are only that—rumors and leaks. Apple may also include support for the mixed reality headset, sideloading of applications, adjustments to the Dynamic Island, and other improvements in iOS 17.

Conclusion

Finally, it appears that Apple is getting ready to introduce some intriguing new goods in the upcoming years, such as bigger iPads with more sophisticated features. A number of new features and quality-of-life enhancements are also expected to be included in the rumored release of iPadOS 17, Apple’s well-liked tablet operating system. Even if some of the rumors covered in this article might be untrue, they provide an intriguing peek at what Apple’s product range may look like in the future. As always, we’ll have to wait for the corporation to make formal statements before we can verify these specifics, but in the meanwhile, the IT sector may continue to innovate and develop.

