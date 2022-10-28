Apple says to adopt to USB-C port unwillingly

For the people who aren’t aware recently, we got to see the EU mandating gadget manufacturing including smartphone makers to include USB-C ports on their devices which will be launching after 2024.

For Android smartphone makers, it’s not going to affect unless it was for budget range smartphone which usually comes with a micro USB port. This decision by the EU has impacted heavily the Cupertino giant, Apple.

All of us know that Apple has been known for shipping its products especially iPhones with their lightning port which is only applicable to all Apple products

With the EU Mandating this law, there was much speculation floating around which claims that now Apple has no other choice but in fact, they have to ship their products now with USB-C. Regarding the mandate, we have a recent announcement coming out from the Cupertino giant for the first time during an interview with Wall Journal.

Apple products in 2024 to feature a USB-C port

During the latest interview with Apple’s major Greg Joswiak and Wall Street Journal lead by Joanna Stern, where we got to see the Apple major confirming Apple’s plan towards finally complying with the newly mandated EU law as they have no other choice

Joswiak acknowledged that the EU as well as Apple have been in a “slight smidge of a disagreement” about trying to make USB-C a requirement. It was also mentioned that the two most commonly used adapters seem to be USB-C and Apple’s Lightning connector.

Although Apple has not been agreeing to have a USB-C port for its devices, if we go with the reports coming from this Wall Journal interview, it’s been said that Apple will have to forcefully move to ditch its Lighting port and then move to a USB-C port.

Other chances are that we might also get to see next year’s Apple iPhone 15 series come with this new USB Type-C port. Supporting this leak, we also have another previous leak coming out from Apple tipster named Kuo who claims that the Cupertino giant is moving towards switching its entire Apple product lineup including AirPods will be coming with a USB-C port.

Talking more about the Apple iPhone 15 series, we have reports claiming that this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 will be featuring many changes in the design as well as on the specification side.

As of now, we have reports claiming that on the design side, the smartphone will be featuring minimal changes and on the specification side, we will see an upgraded specification like a new chipset including the A17 Bionic SoC, and then on the camera department, we will see a periscope lens to be featured as well.