So sit back, grab your popcorn, and get ready – because we have some apple news for you! It is that Apple Pay Later that let you to purchase items today and pay for them in installment? Well, it is going to be history soon. Oh Yes, Apple has decided to pause Pay Later project after only one year of it being operational. Well, let’s go straight into the details of the story and find out what was boiling and simmering!!!

Apple Pay Later: The rise and fall

Apple Pay Later was like the darling of the Apple lineup throughout the previous year. They were able to buy products in the US and pay for them in installments which made this very popular among customers. Ever wished that you could purchase that exciting new toy without having to worry about the money sinking in right away? It was the way Apple was helping people get a little more money in their pockets. But as you know, all good things must have an end and so, this toy is to be returned back to the box.

Why the Shutdown?

Therefore, one might wonder, why is Apple deciding to take off this apparently quite useful tool? Apple claims they are moving to a new gear, a new global installment loan service, that no one knows. These loans are normally given out by partnered banks and lenders that Apple is working with instead of directly giving out loans on their own. From the latter half of this year, when you pay using the Apple Pay feature, you can select flexible payment options that your credit or debit card, or other lenders, offer. This means more freedom and choices for people and this is possible all over the world.

A Glimpse of the Future

Do not worry if you are currently utilizing Apple Pay Later. Apple has assured everyone with open loans that they will still be able to continue managing them through the Wallet app. The new service will be launched in iOS 18, which means it will be available to Apple users everywhere in the world. It is as if Apple is telling that, “You are covered and we are going to make it even more.”

The Technology of the Sorcery

First of all, Apple dared to provide these loans themselves through a newly created company called Apple subsidiary. It was a bit like opening a lemonade stand and making the lemonade from scratch. Still, even Apple required some assistance – from Goldman Sachs and MasterCard, to be precise. They assisted Apple in managing such financial details. Now Apple is choosing to allow the experts in lemonade making while it focuses on getting the lemonade to more people.

What is the Future of Apple Pay?

With this change, Apple is redoubling their efforts towards making payments simple, secure, and private. Thus they seek to provide users around the world with flexible payments through integrating themselves with banks and lenders. It’s like switching from a tricycle to a turbocharged motorcycle – much faster and more powerful, not to mention much cooler.

Wrapping It Up

To summarize, Apple decided to cease the Pay Later program, however, the news is not as bad as it may seem. It’s just that they take a different approach of providing something even better. Therefore, the next time you use Apple Pay during checkout, you may find that there is more than one way to do it. Watch out for these later this year and get set for a smoother, more flexible approach to payments.